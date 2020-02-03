OneWest Bank introduces mobile app for SMEs

divide

OneWest Bank, CIT’s Southern California branch network, has launched a new mobile app that helps small businesses achieve their financial goals.

“Small business owners are often on the go and increasingly rely on digital banking tools to keep to their busy schedules,” said Heather Ellison, director of retail banking at OneWest Bank, in an announcement. “Our new app is an easily accessible and convenient solution for local entrepreneurs who want to digitally manage their money anytime, anywhere.”

With OneWest Bank’s business app, small businesses can digitally deposit checks, pay bills, schedule appointments, transfer money between accounts at OneWest, and find the closest branch. Customers using the app can also request funding to meet their working capital and equipment financing needs through their mobile devices.

For its part, OneWest offers a wide range of account functions and products designed to help small businesses. These offerings include money market savings and one-business interest accounts. With OneWest, customers can also apply for equipment finance through the parent company CIT and the national Small Business Solutions branch.

In separate news, a survey conducted by J.D. Power assumes that small businesses have started to introduce mobile banking. The U.S. Small Business Satisfaction Satisfaction Survey 2019 saw an 8 percent year-over-year increase in the percentage of small businesses using their banks’ mobile banking app.

J.D. Power also saw a 20 percent year-over-year increase in satisfaction ratings across all analyzed aspects of small business banking. About two-thirds of small businesses that use their bank’s mobile app say they will “definitely” use their bank for a different offering, compared to only 53 percent of small businesses that don’t yet use mobile banking.

According to the survey, the acceptance of mobile banking for small businesses is now higher than for private customers.

