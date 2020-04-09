Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun Confirmed For Star in the upcoming JTBC Drama

Ong Seong Wu and Shin Ye Eun have confirmed their lead roles in this Friday-Saturday drama!

The drama, directed by Choi Sung Bum (“ID Ko. Gangnam Beauty”) and written by Jo Seung Hee, is titled “The Possibility of Giving From Friends to Lovers.” Kim Dong Jun has previously confirmed her casting in the drama.

“The Possibility of Moving from Friends to Lovers” is a real youth romance about boys and girls who have experienced each other’s lines for ten years. It tells the story of a boy who finally knows his own feelings and decides to confess and a girl who hides a love he has not heard for a long time.

Ong Seong Wu is cast in the role of Lee Soo, a smart and handsome photographer who is selfish when it comes to love. He is an incarnation of love, a self and a self. Her life was quiet until Kyung Woo Yeon continued to breathe and lived.

Ong Seong Wu said, “I’m excited and excited to welcome audiences this year with new projects and new characters. I hope Lee Soo and Woo Yeon’s story in this drama is painted in youthful colors. it shows the side that I’m changing and cooler. “

Shin Ye Eun will play the role of Kyung Woo Yeon, a girl who has no idea about dating and is stuck in the “one-sexy” curse. He has been putting a secret crush on his friend Lee Soo for ten years. He is the type to be taken into account when he becomes interested in things, even leaving well-paid jobs to pursue a career as a marketer. She has strong choices, tends to walk on her own, and continues to change her “fast” lifestyle because she can’t forget the unspoken love. One day, Lee Soo appeared in life with new people, Ohn Joon Soo, liver and she experienced change.

Shin Ye Eun said, “I appreciate and thank you for welcoming me back to a new project. I love working on warm drama as my days get warmer. work to grow to another level as an actor. “

Dong Jun’s role Ohn Joon Soo, who came to life Yeon Kyung Woo like fate. As CEO of a publishing company, he has wealth, academic prestige, good looks, and good character to boot. Because of her most unpopular experiences with her first love, she closes with happiness. When he meets Kyung Woo Yeon, who resembles him as a character, he feels angry again.

Kim Dong Jun says, “When I first received the script, I was excited to meet a different character than I had played before. Because I was made into a good production, I wanted to bring it as warm and soft but direct” Ohn Joon Soo “as possible.”

