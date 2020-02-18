[ong-seong-wu-in-talks-to-star-in-new-passionate-comedy-drama]

Ong Seong Wu may possibly be starring in a new drama!

On February 18, OSEN noted that Ong Seong Wu was cast as the principal guide of JTBC’s new drama “Chances of Likely from Mates to Lovers” (literal title).

A supply from his agency Fantagio shared, “Ong Seong Wu has obtained an provide to star in ‘Chances of Likely from Buddies to Lovers’ and is positively examining it.”

“Chances of Going from Mates to Lovers” is a romance drama about a gentleman and a girl who acquire turns getting just one-sided feelings for the other across 10 several years. It will portray the compact joys of youth and contact the hearts of viewers.

The drama will be directed by Choi Sung Bum of JTBC’s “My ID Is Gangnam Beauty” and taken up by the output business presently co-producing JTBC’s “Itaewon Course.”

According to OSEN, the drama will start out filming in the initial 50 % of the calendar year and air in the next 50 percent.

In the meantime, Ong Seong Wu confirmed his expertise as an actor by means of JTBC’s “Moments of 18” very last calendar year and is at present showing on the travel range exhibit “Traveler 2” with Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong.

Resource (1) (two)

Leading Photograph Credit history: Xportsnews