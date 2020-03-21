Ong Seong Wu Talks About His 1st Adore, What He’d Do If He + His Mate Appreciated The Similar Particular person, And A lot more

In a modern job interview with Vogue Korea journal, Ong Seong Wu shared some insight into his philosophy on romance!

Whilst posing for a pictorial for the magazine’s April issue, the idol-turned-actor took some time to remedy inquiries in a independent interview for Vogue Tv set.

In response to a concern about his initially really like, Ong Seong Wu replied, “To be straightforward, this is so embarrassing that it is difficult to inform people today, but I believe it was in elementary college. If you say that your very first adore was in elementary university, people today could reply, ‘Huh? How can a kid [experience] to start with appreciate?’ But I actually think that I was in pure, harmless really like for various decades.”

The subsequent problem asked, “If you and a shut pal liked the identical individual, and you experienced to choose among really like and friendship, what would you do?”

Right after a second of reflection, Ong Seong Wu responded, “I do not think that this is a selection for me and my buddy to make. It’s not a thing that’s up to us. It is not like we can say, ‘Okay, you date that particular person,’ or ‘No, I’m heading to date that man or woman.’ Of course we can equally like an individual at the very same time. In the finish, it’s up to how that human being feels.”

He ongoing, “That man or woman may possibly not like either of us, and issues may just stop with us expressing, ‘Wow, we both of those really appreciated that human being, and neither of us succeeded.’”

As for what he would do if he out of the blue designed intimate inner thoughts for a longtime good friend, Ong Seong Wu replied, “If that occurred, and I designed thoughts for a close friend I’d recognised for a really long time, I think I’d tell her, ‘I like you.’”

Conveying the reasoning powering his conclusion, he went on, “In that form of circumstance, you close up worrying that if you confessed, you could get rid of a valuable pal. But if that buddy is a actually excellent friend—romantic emotions and opposite-sexual intercourse attraction aside—then regardless of how that friend responds to my confession, I do not consider it need to be uncomplicated for us to mature aside. That’s how I personally sense.”

Ong Seong Wu is at the moment gearing up to make his return as a singer with his 1st solo mini album “LAYERS” on March 25. Look at out his most recent teasers below!

