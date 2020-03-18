Ong Seong Wu Talks About How Problems Of Idol-Actor Prejudice Influenced Him, Shares Story Of A Nuts Family Excursion, And Far more

Ong Seong Wu talked about acting, his family, and much more on “Radio Star”!

He appeared as a visitor on the March 18 episode of the MBC superstar chat display. The hosts introduced up the truth that Ong Seong Wu took part in the lyrics crafting and composition of all the tunes on his future mini album.

“I was just setting up to do it for one particular or two songs, but I finished up performing on all of them,” claimed Ong Seong Wu. “When I was very first arranging the album, there experienced been a large amount of different thoughts I’d long gone via in the previous yr. I did not want to focus on just just one detail I wished to consist of almost everything. So that is why my individual stories grew to become included like this.”

“Rather than specially wanting to be a singer-songwriter who composes and writes lyrics, my purpose was to consist of my stories on this album,” he defined.

When asked what form of inner thoughts he involved, Ong Seong Wu claimed, “There’s a ton, like confusion, emptiness, enlightenment. I felt matters like that a great deal final calendar year.”

Ong Seong Wu also sang aspect of his upcoming track “Gravity”! Check out it out in the clip under:

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=iwI7NXtcYyk

The hosts also outlined that Ong Seong Wu experienced mentioned that he’d shut down mentally at his drama’s first filming. Ong Seong Wu responded by explaining that he’d manufactured his acting debut very last 12 months in the drama “Moments of 18.”

“I studied acting in university, and I’d dreamed of currently being an actor considering that then,” he stated. “I required to correct absent go out and use what I was finding out.”

“I was truly excited,” he continued. “When I initial acquired in entrance of the camera, I froze. I felt like I was confined, and I could not cease considering about how people today ended up observing me. I felt like the camera was a huge menace to me.”

He explained that one particular of the most significant explanations for that was his anxiety of how other folks would view him and their prejudice mainly because he was an actor who’d started off out as an idol. Ong Seong Wu went on to say that he was capable to allow go of that stress and anxiety mainly because everyone experienced a very good time collectively filming.

Later on, Ong Seong Wu was asked about how he’d reported that his performing follow had been ingrained in him.

“When I was accomplishing my first job, each time I tried using do anything, it didn’t operate,” he stated. “I’d made a decision way too significantly in advance what form of scene just about every scene was. I’d decided in which I experienced to cry, or wherever I had to get mad. But when I in fact claimed the strains, the tears did not appear. I had to get angry, but I did not really feel angry.”

“I approached it the wrong way in the commencing,” he said. “But the director came about and claimed, ‘This isn’t in the script, but if you’re feeling sadness, you could cry. But it’s alright much too if you really don’t. Let’s roll with it.’ After they claimed that, the tears came.”

Ong Seong Wu also advised a story about a excursion he arranged for his spouse and children that did not go as he’d anticipated.

“When my loved ones was likely via a hard time, my aunts assisted us out by putting funds jointly, and when we actually essential it, they lent us income and aided us,” explained Ong Seong Wu. “My mom explained to me, ‘If you accomplish achievements later on on, you have to repay your aunts.’”

Ong Seong Wu stated that this has remained in his thoughts for a prolonged time. Just after his debut, he was at a family accumulating in which his aunts reported, “Since you are undertaking properly now, remember to send out us on a excursion!”

Ong Seong Wu stated he right absent agreed that he would surely do that. He shared that very last calendar year, they went on a 13-particular person trip (which bundled his aunts and their husbands) to Da Nang, Vietnam.

He hesitated a bit as he reported, “But I really do not prepare on performing that once again,” which manufactured the MCs laugh.

“The biggest oversight was that it was not a bundle excursion,” he spelled out. “My older sister, 1 of my aunts, and I planned the excursion ourselves. It was so stressful!”

“I put in a lot more than 10 million received [approximately $7,890] but they complained all the time,” he explained. He shared that there were usually problems about what they have been doing or about the foods, which built the MCs giggle. “Even if they got a massage, they’d say it wasn’t refreshing,” he reported.

“It was so nerve-racking,” explained Ong Seong Wu. “I shared a area with my sister, and when we went to mattress we’d say, ‘Is it even now the very first day?’ ‘Is it continue to the next day?’ ‘Is it even now the 3rd working day?’ ‘When are we heading home?’ We’d be fatigued and just say to just about every other, ‘Let’s not occur upcoming time.’” He reported that they wished to future time just send out their loved ones on a journey without going together.

He smiled as he stated, “When this airs, my aunts are going to say, ‘When did we say that?!’”

Ong Seong Wu will launch his initial solo mini album “Layers” on March 25.

Source (1) (2) (3)

