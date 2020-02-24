ong-seong-wu-to-appear-on-“master-in-the-house”-+-kim-dong-hyun-in-talks-to-sign-up-for-solid

Viewers of SBS’s wide range present “Master in the House” can anticipate to see some new faces!

On February 24, reports emerged that Ong Seong Wu would be showing on the exhibit. A source from “Master in the House” verified the news but stated it would not be a mounted solid member position as they said, “Ong Seong Wu will be making a a single-working day overall look on the clearly show.”

They also added, “He will film in early March, and the broadcast will air in March.”

Previously on February 20, there were being experiences that Kim Dong Hyun would be becoming a member of the show as a set cast member. In reaction, a supply from SBS stated, “Nothing has been decided yet. We are presently in talks pertaining to his visual appearance.”

It was declared before this thirty day period that BTOB‘s Yook Sungjae and Lee Sang Yoon would be leaving the clearly show. Ong Seong Wu, and possibly Kim Dong Hyun, will be becoming a member of remaining forged customers Lee Seung Gi, Yang Se Hyung, and Shin Sung Rok.

