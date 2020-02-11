Ong Seong Wu will give a behind-the-scenes look at his life on “The Manager”

Ong Seong Wu will be featured in another variety show!

On February 11, a source from MBC’s variety program “The Manager” shared: “Ong Seong Wu is confirmed to star in” The Manager “. The first shooting has not yet taken place, and we are currently discussing the shooting and broadcast dates. “

Ong Seong Wu first appeared on Mnet’s “Produce 101 Season 2” and made his debut as a member of Wanna One. After finishing his group activities, Ong Seong Wu began his acting career in JTBC’s “Moments of 18.”.

Ong Seong Wu received praise for his stable acting as the main character in “Moments of 18”, and he was confirmed to star in the musical film “Life Is Beautiful” as his follow-up project. The shooting of “Life Is Beautiful” started in October 2019 and is now over. The premiere date has not yet been decided.

In addition, Ong Seong Wu recently released his new digital single “WE BELONG”, and he plays in the new season of JTBC’s variety program “Traveler” with actors Kang Ha Neul and Ahn Jae Hong. Viewers already strongly anticipate the type of unique charms he will present on “The Manager”.

If you haven’t already, start watching Ong Seong Wu in “Moments of 18” below!

Watch now

Watch a recent episode of “The Manager” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?