Ong Seong Wu’s Manager Reveals A Distinctive Issue About The Singer On “The Manager”

Ong Seong Wu described the cause powering an unusual routine of his on “The Manager”!

On the March 21 episode of the MBC wide range clearly show, the system uncovered the everyday everyday living of Ong Seong Wu and his manager.

At a person stage during the display, his supervisor explained, “I’m concerned simply because Ong Seong Wu doesn’t consume h2o. His mother instructed me he doesn’t consume drinking water and questioned me to choose excellent treatment of him, so I was curious about how tiny water he drank. But there are periods when he drinks 1 sip a working day.”

Later in the episode, the singer-actor got in his motor vehicle and mentioned that his pores and skin felt dehydrated. His manager recommended, “I think it would be fantastic for you to drink some h2o.” However, Ong Seong Wu opted for coffee alternatively, and he sprayed a mist on his experience to replenish his pores and skin.

As for why he doesn’t drink drinking water, Ong Seong Wu discussed, “It does not flavor like just about anything. I need to consume anything that provides me a feeling of fulfillment. Drinks are delectable and refreshing.”

At a different issue in the episode, Yang Se Hyung pointed out, “Kim Shin Youthful was the host at Ong Seong Wu’s enthusiast conference.” When asked about him dancing to a Celeb 5 music at the occasion, Ong Seong Wu replied, “Well, it was because she was the MC at the party.”

He then built everyone giggle by including, “It was a punishment.”

