Online Art for Kids: Museums and Art Groups Bring Home Experience

Lights have been turned off in theaters and museums across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. But art organizations are looking for ways to stay connected, even for the youngest art lovers.

“It’s really great, it’s really, really really a blessing,” said Erica Mata of New York. She and her eight-year-old son Eric look forward to visiting the Lincoln Center daily. Lincoln Center at Home It offers free kids classes and covers different topics every day.

“One day it’s a puppet show, then songwriting and dance,” Mata said. “It was like hip hop dance. I couldn’t afford the hip hop class, but today I had it and he was like ‘Yay!'”

I am watching art lessons at Lincoln Center at Home.

CBS News

It’s not just the Lincoln Center. From Tate’s website where children can learn to make cutouts like Matisse, to audio tours for children at the Museum of Modern Art, artistic resources use the Internet for children at home. I am.

Henry Tims, President of Lincoln Center, hears all music. “We’re all anxious now,” he said. “We’re all afraid, especially stuck behind the wall with the kids. We know this is a childhood, this story, a generation of children who will be part of this coronavirus era Not only can we protect the virus from the corona virus, but also from the anxiety around the virus, and we can deepen our joy and connection.If the Lincoln Center could play a small role, I would be proud of it I think. “

And as Mata can prove, it’s not too bad for parents.

Sarah Kugel, producer of Sunday Morning, asked, “Does your son learn and explore the arts, and does mom give her an hour?”

“Yes! I’m trying to catch up,” Mata replied. “Even if we stay in the same kitchen, we know he’s safe. I’m really relieved.”

Other art resources for children

Lincoln Center Popup Classroom Facebook Live

The daily creativity of the best artists and educators around the world helps families with children explore different forms of art. 2:00 pm [Eastern Standard Time] on weekdays. [Please check the schedule here.]

Woodcut of 1554 by Pedro de Medina.

Bibliothèqueet Archives Nationales duQuébec

#ColorOurCollections

Who needs to color a book when you have “color our collection”? Dozens of museums and libraries in the United States and Canada publish downloadable PDF pages for collections of etchings, prints, line art, and other collections, such as the Sun in the 1554 book L’arte del navegar. You.

Tate kids

Free art games and activities, quizzes and lessons on famous artists, from Degas and Dali to Hockney and Warhol.

MoMA Kids

Audio tour for children.



Manhattan Children’s Museum: “CMOM at Home”

Daily videos, songs, longs and games by educators at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan in New York. They also offer magic surprise slime recipes.

Mo Willems lunch doll! Episode 07

Kennedy Center

YouTube

“Lunch Doodle” by Mo Willems

Children’s writer, illustrator Mowillems [Educational Artist in Residence at Kennedy Center] invites you to his studio every day to find out how to write and make art together. Kennedy Center @ Home also offers free live and on-demand performance videos daily.

Louvre Museum: “Learn about art”

The website of the museum in Paris offers interactive activities. A Closer Look allows students to expand their work of art. “The Elements of Art” explores topics such as composition and perspective. And the Tales of the Museum is a fun way to explore the history of the Louvre.

Boca Raton Museum of Art

Follow the Florida Museum at #BocaMuseumatHome to get updates on free online activities [online art lessons and activities for all ages] on Facebook and Instagram.

Frist Museum: Frist Kids

The Nashville Frist Art Museum website offers FristKids, which offers interactive activities and videos.

Speed ​​Art Museum: “Speed ​​Online”

The Louisville Museum’s Art Sparks offers instructional videos and ideas for young children, including creating abstract paintings and geometric prints.

Walters Art Museum

The Baltimore Museum offers virtual classrooms with lesson plans for various art topics.

National Art Museum

The NGA Kids Art Zone app for iPad includes interactive activities inspired by the work of the National Museum of Art collection, plus a sketchbook for freehand drawing, and a personal exhibition space.

A story produced by Sarah Kugel and Roman Fieser.



See also:

. [TagsToTranslate] Museum