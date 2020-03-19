Online Club ‘Room 2 Radio’ Lands Tomorrow Night time

As festivals are cancelling and clubs are struggling with short-term closure across country, 3 mates have teamed up to create Sydney’s 1st digital club. Home 2 Radio will deliver the bash to your dwelling home via stay-stream tomorrow night, so you can get up to your typical Friday night debauchery in the comfort of your possess dwelling. A win-gain, pretty frankly.

In its essence, this on line club combats that FOMO you’re sure to feel even though everyone’s cooped up in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The severity of the coronavirus concern is possessing a big effect on the planet, and our person actions now have a really genuine effects on the wellbeing and wellbeing of all users of society,” Area 2 Radio‘s Fb website page reads. “Social distancing is the most dependable matter one particular can do to defend other folks, and sad to say, likely out to bars and golf equipment significantly will increase the possibility of transmitting the virus.”

The club will be streaming tomorrow evening, from 8PM-late (AEDT).

LINEUP:

Music For Mates 8-9PM

Hyfe 9-10.30PM

Dame B2B Deepa (Honey Position) 10.30-12AM

Liam Ebbs (Thomas Grey & Liam Ebbs) 12- Late

FUCK YEAH.

For far more data, head on in excess of to the Room 2 Radio event site listed here.

“Although it could possibly be strange to bash at house in front of your Television set,” the function reads, “know that potentially, hundreds or hundreds of men and women are performing the very same detail.”

Image:

Area 2 Radio