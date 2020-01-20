Online dating fraud victims lost 3.7 million euros in 2019

The cost of online dating scams has more than doubled in the past two years, and the average victim lost more than $ 14,400 in 2019.

The Fraudehelpdesk received 639 dating fraud reports, 259 of which came from actual victims who had handed over a total of EUR 3.74 million. The helpline processed 412 complaints in 2017, while the loss was EUR 1.65 million.

Fraud officers say the actual number is likely to be much higher since many victims feel ashamed to report. According to Tanya Wijngaarde, spokeswoman for the women’s help desk, people over 45 are particularly vulnerable to online dating scams.

“Criminals invest months, sometimes years, in contact with their victims,” ​​she said. “You present yourself as the ideal man or woman. They send nice messages every day and sometimes even flowers. After a while, they say they need money temporarily. ‘

The scammers usually state that they are British or American expats posted abroad and request that the money be transferred to foreign bank accounts. Most victims cannot recover the lost money because the fraudsters are based abroad and cannot be traced.

Wijngaarde said women are more likely to be cheated than men. “The fraudsters often persecute divorced or widowed people. People who need human contact. “

