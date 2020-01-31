Online fashion site Moda Operandi raises $ 100,000

divide

The online fashion market Moda Operandi announced a $ 100,000 funding surge that will help the company invest in its technology and strengthen the business overall.

Moda Operandi, which specializes in “off the piste” luxury fashion, raised the money from a mix of equity and debt, according to a TechCrunch report. CEO Ganesh Srivats said in a statement that the investment would allow the company to continue its mission of “disrupting the way people buy luxury fashion”.

He said the funding would help the company invest more in its customers and platform.

The funding is managed jointly by NEA and Apex Partners, both of whom previously invested in Moda. There was also an involvement of the Santo Domingo family, which is linked to Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder of Moda Operandi.

Comerica Bank and TriplePoint Capital were also named, and there were other investors who were not named.

While the company’s current value was not disclosed, PitchBook said the subsequent value in 2017 was $ 650 million. So far, $ 345 million has been raised.

High-end fashion was a rich market for the e-commerce industry. Those who don’t have the time to attend high-dollar catwalk shows in person, or who live in remote areas, have gone online to get their fashion items. And they have the income to buy what they want.

Websites, apps and platforms like Instagram were helpful for this type of market. Moda has rewarded the trend. However, some fashion retailers are increasingly turning to new trends, such as third-party messaging apps to reach prospects, rather than traditional websites.

Moda started in 2010 as an idea from Santo Domingo, a celebrity, former model and former Vogue editor. As someone who immersed themselves in the fashion world, she wanted to expand people’s access to a designer catwalk collection to which only a small group of people had previously had access.

With Moda Operandi, this circle was expanded to a wider audience and the income for designers and brands improved.

