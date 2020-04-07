Online grocery services are struggling to keep up with demand spikes

London [AP]-Forcing the pandemic to stay at home may be the perfect moment for online grocery services. In fact, they are struggling to keep up with the surge in orders, highlighting their limited ability to respond to the unprecedented onslaught of demand.

After a panic buy at the store, where staples such as pasta, cans, and toilet paper were removed, many shoppers soon realized that it was almost impossible to get an online grocery delivery slot.

“Making meals is getting more difficult,” said Paul Smith, a software engineer living near Manchester, England, where the online grocery industry is particularly active. He is a long customer of the British online-only supermarket Ocado, but has been unable to land the slot since receiving his last delivery two weeks ago.

The problem with many delivery services is that they have more staff to pick and deliver products in stores. However, for Ocado, a state-of-the-art service that relies on warehousing robots, a massive increase in delivery means it is too late to keep up with the surge in demand and a large investment in new machinery and warehousing.

Smith said he was starting to run short of meat and frozen foods, but he was worried that if he caught a new coronavirus, his asthma, diabetes, and high blood pressure would be risk factors, so he went to supermarkets. He said he didn’t want to go.

“I won’t panic for another week, but if I have to wait another two weeks for a delivery slot, it’s very close to the bone.”

While the coronavirus crisis is fueling the e-commerce industry, the troubles of Ocado and other online grocery stores have highlighted how difficult it is for the industry to scale online delivery quickly.

According to a report from Deutsche Bank last year, grocery shopping in the United States was gradually transitioning online, accounting for 3% of the food retail market.

When the crisis hit, delivery orders surged as millions of Americans stayed home. According to Earnest Research, Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart’s grocery deliveries all posted year-over-year sales during the week of March 2, even before some cities or states placed “ home ” orders. Two-thirds more than that. Instacart, a platform that has partnered with more than 25,000 stores in North America, says orders have surged 150% in recent weeks.

As a result, the blockbuster New York City customers have been waiting for days to schedule a delivery that typically takes only hours.

In China, where the outbreak began earlier this year, ubiquitous smartphone food apps have survived the strict blockade of millions. Still, Freshippo, an e-commerce giant Alibaba supermarket chain, said restaurant employees were fired for extraordinary staff as more customers shifted to app orders and the average basket size surged in the first half of February. Was adopted.

According to market research firm Mintel, the world’s most advanced UK online grocery market is estimated to account for 8.3% of total sales in 2020. Nevertheless, Ocado and brick and mortar rival online weapons such as Tesco, Sainsbury and Walmart owned Asda were all reserved. To be fair, they prioritize slots for vulnerable customers.

Ocado has pioneered online grocery in the UK since 2002 using automated warehouse robots and has licensed its technology to other companies, including Kroger. The experience was not enough when the website melted after the traffic quadrupled.

The company has fought to bring the system back to normal by taking the smartphone app offline and suspending new account registrations. The website was temporarily blocked, all visitors were waiting in a virtual queue, and long-running users were kept away.

“I felt as if I had completely abandoned my customers,” Smyth, 50, said. I’ve been waiting 4 hours online and just discovered that there are no distribution slots. Ocado has a new system for assigning slots, but Smyth does not yet. I was unlucky and am satisfied with the basic items from the local shop.

CEO Melanie Smith sent an email to the customer telling them that demand has soared ten times. Her message came after PM Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown rule and urged people to use food delivery services.

Every time the British government announces new measures to combat the virus, she said, “We see an even more exceptional customer surge.”

“No matter how hard you try, there is not enough capacity to meet unprecedented levels of demand.”

Ocado operates three warehouses, where a cubic robot on wheels moves along a vast grid, picking up soda, tea bags or apple boxes and delivering them to a “picking station”. There, a human or robotic arm puts together the customer’s orders, a fleet of vans.

According to the company, it processed 343,000 orders per week for the quarter to March 1, doubling sales. Analysts point out that the main factor affecting the growth of automation systems like Ocado is warehouse capacity.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of Numis Securities. “We’re going to build a new warehouse today, but we won’t solve the problem as it takes up to two years for Ocado to build a warehouse.” Last year, the fourth warehouse was destroyed by fire .

Traditional supermarkets have their own less sophisticated online operations that people use to select products from shelves.

It “makes it a bit easier to respond flexibly to spikes in demand,” says Bowler-it only needs to hire more people.

Companies have started it. Morrison’s, a British supermarket, employs 2,500 drivers and pickers. While Amazon is looking for more than 100,000 staff, Instacart plans to add 300,000 gigworkers, more than doubling the number of people who choose and deliver groceries.

Still, because stores are pushing distance rules and business spikes, Instacart workers are struggling to meet efficiency goals.

It highlights the main drawback of human store pickers, Bowler said: they are 10-15% less cost effective than robots.

