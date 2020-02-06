Online mattress pioneer Casper is rising in debut trading

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

NEW YORK (AP) – Shares of online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. popped up in the debut trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

But the New York-based company still faces challenges to prove to investors that it can sell profitable mattresses, as it becomes a bigger name in the so-called “sleep economy.”

In early afternoon trading, the shares changed ownership at $ 14.47, 20% above the IPO price of $ 12. The share started with $ 14.50 and was traded up to $ 15.85.

The strong opening offers encouraging news after several recent IPO flops and after Casper had to significantly reduce the price of his IPO. Casper had said earlier this week that it expected an offer of $ 12 to $ 13 per share, but later linked it to the bottom of that range.

Last month Casper said it expects to price the IPO between $ 17 and $ 19 per share.

Philip Krim, co-founder and CEO of Casper, told The AP that he was happy with the debut, but said he remains “very focused on a long-term vision.” He declined to comment when the company would become profitable, but said he focused on stimulating market share and growth while managing costs.

Casper, based in New York, became the first known name to unveil plans to become public this year and serves as a test for investors’ interest in unprofitable startups on their way to the public markets. Since last year, investors have become more careful with startups that do not earn money. The ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft debuted on the market last year, but continued to lose money, and both have been trading well below their IPO prices. Office exchange company WeWork destroyed its IPO in September, a crisis that left it on the brink of bankruptcy and forced the cancellation of co-founder Adam Neumann.

Matthew Kennedy, senior IPO market strategist for Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and listed funds, said Casper needed to discount his IPO price to be more realistic for the current state of mind of investors.

“They will have to show that they can work on profitability and that sales growth is not based on marketing spending,” Kennedy said. He says it must also show that it can perform better than the competition.

Casper has gone beyond selling online, has opened 60 Casper stores and sold to 18 retail partners such as Target and Amazon. It has plans to eventually expand to more than 200 stores in North America.

It has also gone beyond mattresses to pillows, sheets and dog beds. It is currently active in seven countries.

Casper, founded in 2014, proved incorrectly that nobody would buy a mattress online. In fact, it has revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by devising a mattress that is flexible enough to be folded into a box that is small enough to fit in a car trunk.

Casper said it has plenty of room to grow and estimates that the global sleep economy was worth about $ 432 billion last year. It says that the US sleep company last year amounted to nearly $ 80 billion. Casper’s success has also contributed to the stimulation of other online mattress rivals such as Purple, Leesa Sleep and Tuft & Needle, which have been merged with the world’s leading mattress manufacturer Serta Simmons Bedding.

“Casper does a lot of things that are extremely beneficial to the customer and extremely expensive to offer, and many of their competitors don’t do it,” said Steve Dennis, a strategic retail consultant. For example, Casper is known for its generous return policy and its “risk-free, 100-day trial” for each product.

But Casper loses money. For the nine months ending September 30, it had sales of $ 312.3 million. The net losses in that period amounted to $ 67.4 million. In 2018, revenues amounted to $ 357.9 million, while losses amounted to $ 92.1 million. In 2017, the company had sales of $ 250.9 million and suffered losses of $ 73.4 million.

Casper and other digital native consumer brands face higher costs to expand their business. Only a few years ago, only online brands believed that they didn’t need a physical presence to generate robust revenue growth. Now they notice that the cost of recruiting new customers online is increasing enormously, because the competition for eyeballs has increased the cost of online advertisements on Google and other platforms. So now they open physical stores, an extra cost.

Casper plans to use the proceeds for working capital and to finance growth and for other general corporate purposes.

The share is traded under ‘CSPR’ on the New York Stock Exchange.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio