Online pot delivery services offer Chicagoans easy access to weed – but violates the law

A slim website that offers everything from dried cannabis flower to THC infused gummies and pre-rolled joints, you can “prevent problems” by using the online ordering platform – and then have pot products delivered directly to your home.

The site, Potlala, claims that “marijuana delivery … is one of the easiest and most convenient ways to get high-quality cannabis for a reasonable price. Potlala offers you more than just weed; With this online service you can get the best select organic products with cannabis and have them delivered to your home or office. “

It even tries to respond to confusion around the legalization of recreational pot, which came into effect on January 1, and claimed that the city council recently “allowed residents of Chicago to get marijuana supplies.”

But that is not true. Weed deliveries are not permitted under current law, although lawmakers say they are considering this.

And although the Potlala website is similar to that of licensed pharmacies, with similar prices, it is not licensed to sell – and none of its products appear to come from 21 official growers in Illinois. The service also claims to take major credit cards that are not accepted in Illinois stores because marijuana remains illegal at federal level.

The Potala website offers a range of pot products and a delivery service.

So for now, the company – under a handful of delivery services that offer weed for sale online – seems to operate illegally.

“The industry is blurring the line between legal and illegal,” said Andy Seeger, an analyst at the Brightfield Group, a Loop-based company investigating the cannabis industry. “We’re going to see people trying to get away with what they can.”

Potlala and two other delivery services, Prime Cannabis and 420 Grow Gods Chicago, did not respond to requests for comment. The Chicago police either.

Potlala website

Advanced weed delivery services are not new in Illinois or other states.

Even other legal states such as Colorado and California, which have started arranging pot deliveries, continue to see black market companies that continue to eat a large portion of those markets, Seeger said. There are so many unlicensed services that the California of Cannabis Control submitted a proposed emergency rule on Monday that would oblige stores and delivery people to allow customers to use their cell phones to scan codes confirming that state sellers are licensed.

Could the state step in here?

Illinois lawmakers discussed the potential for licensing the delivery of pot delivery services as late as the fall-veto session, according to state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago democrat who led the legalization pressure.

Although no action has been taken, Cassidy is convinced that the state “will be delivered at some point in the future”, although it could not say when an invoice would be introduced.

“Someone might be considering a delivery note,” she said in an interview. “I know that many people are interested in it.”

Cassidy said it doesn’t surprise her that underground delivery services use the internet to sell.

State representative Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, has co-sponsored the recreational pot-legalization measure. Sun-Times Media

If the state legalizes delivery services, some who are currently working in the illegal trade said they are ultimately trying to get a license.

A driver for an established weed delivery service in Chicago told the Sun-Times that he has been a mobile marijuana trader for more than two years and sells a range of cannabis products to customers who call him by texting an automated number set up by his maintenance.

“I also sell everything a pharmacy would sell,” said the driver, who asked not to be mentioned.

During a six-hour shift, he said he could make anywhere between 10 and 25 deliveries. It is laid out in a different neighborhood every day, although areas such as Wicker Park, Logan Square and the Loop are usually the busiest.

In addition to working for the delivery service, he supplies his own individual clientele with a variety of weed products, including his own line of food. Recently, he even started selling the THC-laden treats to another delivery service that was recently launched.

While the wandering weed man ultimately hopes to become legitimate, he does not hurry.

“I’m going to try to earn as much money as possible on the black market,” the dealer said.