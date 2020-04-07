Online shopping services struggle to meet the spike in demand for coronavirus outbreaks

>> A pandemic that forces everyone to stay home can be the perfect time for online shopping. In practice, they had difficulty keeping up with a surge in order, highlighting their limited ability to respond to an unprecedented onslaught of demand.

After panic purchases leave store shelves stripped of merchandise, canned goods and toilet paper, many shoppers quickly find online delivery slots almost impossible to attain, too.

“It’s kind of getting harder to put a meal together,” said Paul Smyth, a software engineer who lives near Manchester, England, where the online grocery industry is particularly advanced. He is a longtime customer of British online marketing only Ocado but has not been able to land a spot since receiving his last delivery two weeks ago.

The problem for many delivery services is ramping up staff to select merchandise to shop and deliver. But for Ocado, a corner service that relies on storage robots, significantly increased delivery would mean a major investment in cars and new storage too late to catch the spike in demand.

Smyth said he started running on meat and jelly, but wants to avoid going to a supermarket because he worries his asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure are risk factors if he catches the new coronavirus.

“I won’t panic for another week, but if I had to wait another two weeks for a delivery spot it’s going to be pretty close to the bone.”

The coronavirus crisis is giving the e-commerce industry a boost but issues from Ocado and other online grocers highlight how difficult it is for the industry to quickly scale up online delivery.

In the US, shopping has only slowly migrated online, making up 3% of the retail food market, according to a report last year by Deutsche Bank.

As the crisis strikes, delivery orders plunge as millions of Americans stay home. During the week of March 2, even before some cities and states imposed “stay home” orders, Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart grocery delivery sales all jumped by at least two-thirds the year before, according to Earnest Research. Instacart, a platform that partners with more than 25,000 stores in North America, says orders in recent weeks have surged 150%.

As a result, customers in hard-hit New York City are waiting for days to schedule deliveries that usually take just hours.

In China, where the epidemic originated earlier this year, ubiquitous smartphone food apps have helped millions get through the month of strict closure. Even so, e-commerce giant Alibaba’s grocery chain Freshippo reported recruiting set of restaurant workers for temporary employees as more customers moved to order-by-app and average basket sizes jumped in the first half of February.

Britain’s online grocery market, one of the world’s most advanced, is estimated to account for 8.3% of all sales in 2020, according to market research firm Mintel. But Ocado and the online arms of brick and mortar rivals like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Walmart-owned Asda have all been booked up. To be fair, they’re priority slots for vulnerable customers.

Ocado has pioneered online supplies in the United States since 2002 with automated storage robots and has licensed its technology to other companies including Kroger. That experience wasn’t enough when its website melted down after quadruple traffic.

The company fights to get system back to normal by taking its smartphone app and stopping new account registration. It temporarily blocked its website, then made all visitors wait in a virtual queue, alienating long-term users.

“It just felt as if they’d completely abandoned customers,” said Smyth, 50, who waited as long as four hours online to only find there were no delivery slots. Ocado now has a new system for assigning slots but Smyth still had no luck and is getting by with basic items at a local store.

CEO Melanie Smith emailed clients requesting that they have 10 times the normal level. His message came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new door lock rules and urged people to use food delivery services.

Whenever the British government announces new measures to combat the virus, he says, “we are seeing another extraordinary wave of customers.”

“No matter how we work, we will not have enough capacity to serve unprecedented demand levels.”

Ocado operates three cube-shaped robot warehouses on zip wheels along vast grids, picking up crates of soda, teabags, or apples and delivering them to “picking stations.” There, humans or robot arms put together customer orders to be delivered to a fleet of trucks.

The company said it handled 343,000 weekly orders in the season ending March 1, with sales since doubling. Analysts note the main factor influencing the growth of an automated system such as the Ocado is storage capacity.

“There are only so many of these deposits you can build,” said Simon Gamers, an analyst at Numis Securities. It takes up to two years for Ocado to build a warehouse, so “say today, we’re going to build a new warehouse, it doesn’t solve the problem here and now.” A fourth warehouse was destroyed by a fire last year.

Traditional supermarkets have their own sophisticated online operations, using people to select items from shelves.

That is “a bit easier to flex into sudden large increases in demand,” said Bowler – you just need to hire more people.

Companies started doing this. British supermarket Morrison’s supermarket hires 2,500 extra drivers and travelers. Amazon is seeking 100,000 more employees, while Instacart plans to add 300,000 gig workers, more than doubling the number of people it has with picking and delivering groceries.

Still, Instacart’s workers have struggled to meet efficiency goals, as stores enforce distance policies and businesses.

This highlights the main downside for store clerks, Bowler said: they are 10-15% less efficient than robots.