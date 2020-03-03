online-video-captures-fight-erupt-on-cruise-ship-after-coronavirus-scare

Video clip captures the chaotic minute a battle breaks out on a cruise ship that was turned away from numerous ports amid coronavirus fears.

A passenger claims tensions started off to rise just after the ship was denied permission to dock at numerous ports due to the fact two men and women on board experienced gotten ill, and some feared it was coronavirus. It turns out, it was just the flu.

Movie exhibits a crew member evidently making use of pepper spray to deal with the travellers who started off turning on each other and cruise ship staff.

The ship finally docked at Cozumel, Mexico.

The far more than four,500 friends were being all offered a full refund for the disruptive character of the cruise.