[online-video-demonstrates-male-split-windshield-of-semi-truck-prior-to-burglary]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New video clip has come to gentle showing a person breaking the windshield of a semi truck in a burglary previous thirty day period.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Place of work said the incident transpired on Jan. 15 at around six: 37 a.m. at the America’s finest Value Inn & Suites, found at 8320 E. Brundage Ln. A semi that experienced been parked right away was identified with the windshield and passenger-aspect window broken.

The office claimed the suspect stole electronics and particular documents from the truck. No one particular has been arrested in the circumstance.