[Online video gambling ‘push tax’ sparks business pushback — but is proposed ban a favor to operators?]

Leaders of a southwest suburb want to boost their minimize of the motion in the lucrative movie gambling current market with a very first-of-its form regional tax, but a new invoice submitted by a highly effective state lawmaker could block them from upping the ante.

The so-termed “push tax” authorized final drop by Oak Garden village trustees would demand gamblers a penny each and every time they force a button to position a bet at one of the 200 slot devices sprinkled across 40 bars, eating places and lounges in town.

That prompted an outcry from executives at Illinois’ largest online video gaming terminal functioning firm anxious with how the sin tax would hit their bottom line. Final week, condition Rep. Bob Rita submitted a bill in Springfield that would give the point out “exclusive” taxing electrical power over video clip gaming.

Point out Rep Bob Rita, D-Blue Island, pictured at a 2014 press meeting. Solar-Instances files

The Blue Island Democrat who has shepherded gambling expenditures in the statehouse for years — which includes the huge gaming expansion signed into regulation past summer season by Gov. J.B. Pritzker — claims his laws prevents a “patchwork” of neighborhood service fees and taxes from hurting compact enterprises.

But Oak Garden Trustee Tom Phelan claims Rita is carrying h2o for video gaming business passions he suggests are swimming in dollars while cities like his are drowning in pension personal debt.

”It’s like they are deigning to give us scraps and we should be pleased with what we’ve acquired,” Phelan explained Friday.

The new gaming law marginally elevated taxes on gross video gaming profits to 33% this fiscal 12 months and 34% starting this summer, still effectively beneath numerous other states that tax video gaming gains at rates of 50% or extra.

In Illinois, five-sixths of the tax profits goes to the state and the remainder to the neighborhood federal government the place equipment are found. Terminal operators and the institutions that property their slots split the bulk of the revenue.

Gamblers dropped approximately $15 million at the devices in Oak Garden past calendar year, in accordance to Illinois Gaming Board records. That sent virtually $4 million to the state and about $747,000 to the village, while institutions and terminal operators took house the relaxation of the $10 million-additionally windfall.

“We’ve been collectively discouraged with the village’s video clip gaming returns for decades,” Phelan explained.

Oak Lawn Trustee Tom Phelan. Village of Oak Garden

So the board of trustees handed the penny-per-play tax in November, which Phelan says “taxes the gambler, not firms or terminal operators,” and would stave off an additional home tax increase for the funds-strapped village.

Nevertheless other cities have enacted different nearby online video gaming license service fees, Oak Lawn’s notion is believed to be the very first “push tax” imposed in the point out. The Gaming Board doesn’t monitor municipal gaming ordinances, but an agency spokesman mentioned he wasn’t knowledgeable of something very similar.

Oak Lawn’s tax went into influence in January, but the village has not nevertheless gathered any of the earnings.

The concept sparked fascination from a handful of other cities that asked for information and facts from Oak Lawn in look for of revenue boosts of their individual, Phelan said.

But that’s not how they observed it at Accel Leisure, the state’s greatest terminal operator. Final thirty day period executives threatened to pull their devices from the city, in accordance to Phelan — a doubtful claim thinking about their contracts with unique institutions, he reported, and something of an empty danger to the city that created the 10th most movie gaming income final 12 months of all municipalities that enable it.

“There are lots of terminal operators who would be satisfied to appear scoop up their business enterprise,” Phelan stated.

Accel associates didn’t return messages in search of remark.

Rita filed his invoice very last 7 days and says it is aimed at statewide financial improvement, not “one community.”

“We need to have a full discussion in Springfield more than our tax and rate structure at the state and neighborhood degree on video gaming devices, not a patchwork of community fees and taxes close to the point out that drives corporations and economic activity absent,” Rita reported. “We need to have a regular coverage that supports our small companies and communities and gives everyone the greatest opportunity to succeed. I would inspire anybody with concerns on these difficulties to join us for the discussion at the Capitol during this spring legislative session.”

Phelan says Oak Garden leaders intend to do just that and are by now drumming up opposition to Rita’s monthly bill, which was referred to the Property Principles Committee on Tuesday.

Condition Rep. Kelly Burke, an Evergreen Park Democrat whose district encompasses most of Oak Lawn, claimed Friday she hadn’t however reviewed the legislation and hasn’t determined if she’ll guidance it.

Point out Sen. Invoice Cunningham, D-Chicago, is the new place human being for gaming laws in the point out Senate, and his district consists of Oak Garden. He did not return messages trying to find comment.