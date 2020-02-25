online-video:-journey-to-the-darkish-side-of-the-moon-and-see-what-apollo-thirteen-astronauts-observed

WASHINGTON — NASA released particularly thorough, superior definition video clip displaying the surface of the moon.

The video clip comes from info collected from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It recreates sights of the Moon that the Apollo 13 astronauts observed through their journey all around the considerably aspect of the moon in 1970.

The movie, introduced by NASA’s Goddard Area Flight Middle, reveals an earthset, an earthrise and a sunrise all from the point of view of the moon.

All sights in the online video are sped up for timing purposes.

