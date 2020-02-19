[online-video:-married-off-responsibility-cops-stop-armed-theft-through-date-night]

(CNN) – Who knew a day evening could end up like this.

Chase and Nicole McKeown equally get the job done in Elizabethtown, Kentucky and have been married for 6 months.

The few was off the clock on Saturday when they went to evening meal at Raising Caine’s, a cafe in Louisville.

“It’s actually, ideal soon after we obtained married, which is exactly where we experienced supper. The exact site,” Nicole claimed.

But evening meal took a strange transform when a masked male entered the cafe and walked up to the counter.

The man, later discovered as Justin Carter, flashed a gun and demanded money.

“I could only see his face and the staff. And then I noticed her fingers go up like this, and I was like, is he doing what I believe he’s doing? And he’s like yeah,” Nicole recalled.

In an immediate, the pair drew their weapons, demanded Carter fall his gun and chased him out of the cafe.

“There was virtually no query. We just appeared at just about every other, is this what is going on? Let us go,” Chase recalled.

Detectives stated Carter tossed his weapon within the doorway. The few continued to chase Carter for a couple of blocks and held him at gunpoint until eventually Louisville police could arrive.

Carter is now at the rear of bars and billed with theft.

“We’re skilled for those type of circumstances. When it will come to people’s life in threat, I feel like any officer listed here would’ve finished the actual same issue,” said Nicole.