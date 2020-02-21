[Online video Premiere: Entire body COUNT’s ‘Bum-Rush’]

“Bum-Hurry”, the new songs online video from Body Rely, the metal band fronted by hip-hop legend, actor and director Ice-T, can be viewed underneath. The clip was shot in New York as well as Los Angeles and it was made and directed by Jay Rodriguez for Itchy Residence Films. The New York footage was shot by Eric Mittleman.

“Bum-Hurry” is taken from Human body Depend‘s seventh studio album, “Carnivore”, which will be produced on March 6 by using Century Media. Overall body Count‘s second album for Century Media carries on the route of its uncompromising and critically acclaimed predecessors, “Bloodlust” (2017) and “Manslaugther” (2014), in pairing Ice-T‘s impassioned and socio-crucial lyrics with thick guitar riffs and nods to metallic and hardcore greats like SLAYER, METALLICA, PANTERA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and RAGE Against THE Machine. Bangers like “Thee Essential Beatdown”, “The Detest Is True” and the title track will please previous-school System Count enthusiasts, though “Hues” is a killer metal edition of Ice-T‘s 1988 strike solitary of the exact title. With MOTÖRHEAD‘s vintage “Ace Of Spades”, Entire body Count is once again paying tribute to one particular of its key musical influences. “When I am Absent” exhibits a new aspect of Entire body Depend and capabilities guest vocals by Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE). Other visitor musicians incorporate Dave Lombardo (ex-SLAYER), Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Riley Gale (Electricity Trip).

“Carnivore” will be available as a digipak CD, as gatefold LP+CD (together with bonus keep track of) and as confined 2CD box set (like 3 bonus tracks, the instrumental edition of the album, a Physique Depend beanie, a metallic pin and a poster that includes the great cover artwork made by Zbigniew M. Bielak).

“Carnivore” track listing:

01. Carnivore

02. Level The Finger (feat. Riley Gale)

03. Bum-Rush

04. Ace Of Spades

05. An additional Amount (feat. Jamey Jasta)

06. Shades (2020)

07. No Remorse

08. When I’m Gone (feat. Amy Lee)

09. Thee Crucial Beatdown

10. The Dislike Is True