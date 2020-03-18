Online video Premiere: Lamb Of God’s ‘Memento Mori’

LAMB OF GOD has introduced the audio video for “Memento Mori”, the opening monitor on the band’s forthcoming self-titled album, because of May perhaps 8 via Epic Records. Fans were being in a position to unlock a 10-second teaser of the tune by an eerie Instagram Story filter produced by the band in excess of the weekend.

The stick to-up to “VII: Sturm Und Drang”, “Lamb Of God” marks LAMB OF GOD‘s initially recordings with Artwork Cruz, who joined the band past July as the alternative for the group’s founding drummer, Chris Adler.

“Lamb Of God” was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and consists of particular visitor appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (Testomony).

Executed from a narrative therapy created by vocalist D. Randall Blythe, the “Memento Mori” online video capabilities the band (guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler, bassist John Campbell, drummer Art Cruz, and Blythe) carrying out the unrelenting album opener. Lyrically and visually, the concept of equally the song and online video are really topical, providing hope at a time of societal and private upheaval.

“There is a large amount of indisputably actual and depressingly unfavorable occurrences taking place throughout the world,” Blythe clarifies. “At present, at the forefront of everyone’s brain is the world wide COVID-19 pandemic. This is a extremely authentic issue, and appropriate safeguards have to have to be taken by Absolutely everyone in buy to guard all those most at chance — the aged, infirm, and immunocompromised. It is certainly a terrifying time, but in this hyper-connected age with its 24/7 by no means-ending information cycle of atrocity, outrage and lurid click on-bait headlines (not to mention sick-knowledgeable lunatics jogging amok and spreading misinformation and worry on social media), it is all too straightforward to lose sight of the simple fact that life is even now carrying on, and excellent factors do in simple fact still transpire.

“Months prior to the COVID-19 outbreak occurred, I wrote ‘Memento Mori’ as a reminder to myself to not be consumed by the omnipresent electronic harbingers of doom that surround us — cellphones, pcs, and television screens,” he continued. “Though these products can be handy tools, and it is significant to stay knowledgeable, it is similarly significant to remain engaged with the actual, physical planet we with reside in, not just digitally filtered representations of truth. I wrote the narrative tunes movie treatment method a number of months in the past to illustrate how warped and myopic our mental states can become when we fall short to keep on being engaged with that reality — if all you fork out notice to is catastrophe, then quickly you will begin to see monsters everywhere you go you seem. The genuine monsters we applied in the video clip are Sinisteria, a regional Richmond, Virginia haunted dwelling/dim overall performance troupe I fulfilled on the street at our yearly Krampus Nacht parade. Richmond has a strong tradition of loud audio and odd costumed monsters doing the job hand in hand to make salient points (we are the birthplace of GWAR, following all), and I couldn’t be additional delighted with the success. Music has normally been there for me, elevating my spirits during hard instances, and it is my hope that this song’s constructive message will do the exact for followers of our audio proper now and outside of. The launch day for the tune was established a very good although in the past, but the timing appears eerily prescient to me now. So delight in the track and video, and then don’t forget to stage absent from the screens for a little bit — true existence is waiting around for you. We only get 1 shot, so really don’t waste this working day. Absolutely everyone be well, continue to keep a cool head, choose treatment of yourselves, and acquire treatment of Each and every OTHER.”

With regards to the new music, guitarist Mark Morton adds: “I had been sitting down with the songs for the intro and the submit refrain for quite a even though. I was striving to establish those two areas as individual music entirely and was a tiny bit stumped, significantly with the intro piece. Me, Willie and Josh Wilbur (producer) ended up undertaking demos in the studio and the strategy came up to check out to mash individuals parts into the very same tune and almost everything just took off. It was 1 of those people occasions where at the time I realized what we were being trying to do, the riffs just form of fell out of me like they were creating by themselves. It really is often a mad feeling when that happens. Vocally, Randy read the intro and claimed he instantaneously obtained a throwback SISTERS OF MERCY-style vibe from it and he took off from there.”

“Lamb Of God” track listing:

01. Memento Mori



02. Checkmate



03. Gears



04. Fact Bathtub



05. New Colossal Despise



06. Resurrection Gentleman



07. Poison Dream (feat. Jamey Jasta)



08. Routes (feat. Chuck Billy)



09. Bloodshot Eyes



10. On The Hook

LAMB OF GOD will join forces with MEGADETH for a North American tour this summer months and drop. The 55-date trek will be break up into two legs, the very first of which kicks off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wraps August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Harmony, California. The second operate launches Oct 2 at iTHINK Monetary Amphitheater in West Palm Seaside, Florida, and runs by November 13 at the Reno Gatherings Heart in Reno, Nevada.

LAMB OF GOD is:

D. Randall Blythe – Vocals



Mark Morton – Guitar



Willie Adler – Guitar



John Campbell – Bass



Artwork Cruz – Drums

Image credit history: Travis Shinn



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBj0-dIU8Hi