online-video-shows-south-korean-business-enterprise-sprayed-with-disinfectant-owing-to-coronavirus

DAEGU, South Korea — New movie from South Korea reveals how organizations there are doing the job to battle the distribute of coronavirus.

The video exhibits a beauty salon currently being sprayed with disinfectant. The salon in the metropolis of Daegu reported they felt it was needed because of to the virus.

Most of the situations in South Korea are in the city of Daegu and are thought to be related to the Shincheonji Church.

Companies across the region this sort of as gymnasiums and cafes took to social media to display their disinfection do the job.

Early Thursday, South Korea described 171 new coronavirus cases, bringing the complete to more than 1,700.