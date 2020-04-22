Only 1 Percent of U.S. Residents Tested for Coronavirus

The new corona virus in the US infected at least 825,600 people on Wednesday. But with less than two percent of Americans tested for the virus so far, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, infected populations tend to be higher.

At least 4,163,464 people in the US were tested, on Wednesday. This number is around 1.2 percent of the country’s population of almost 332,639,000.

New York, the hardest-hit state, has tested about three percent of its more than 19.5 million population, with nearly 650,000 tested on Wednesday.

After a conversation with President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the goal of carrying out 40,000 tests per day in the state, doubling the country’s current testing capacity.

“Testing is the best way to inform and educate yourself as you go through the reopening process so you can see not only hospitalization … but also testing so you can see infection rates throughout the state and see how infection rates increase,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

“To quantify the situation in New York State, we now average around 20,000 tests per day … our goal is to double 20,000 to reach 40,000 tests per day. We need several weeks to improve for that, but that is very aggressive goals, “he added.

Less than one percent – nearly 0.7 percent – of California’s population (nearly 39.5 million), the most populous state, has been tested.

Florida (which has a population of nearly 21.4 million) and Pennsylvania (nearly 12.8 million), each of the third and fifth most populous states, respectively, only test about 1.3 percent of their population.

Texas, the second most populous state (with a population of 28.9 million), also only tested nearly 0.7 percent, on Wednesday.

With more and more cases and hospitals facing a shortage of staff, beds and other medical equipment, virus testing is largely limited to those who show severe symptoms. So those who have mild symptoms or cases without symptoms are left uncounted in official figures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains: “The CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 diseases, hospitalization, and deaths for various reasons. COVID-19 can cause minor illnesses, symptoms may not appear immediately, there are delays in reporting and testing, not all infected people are tested or seek medical care, and there may be differences in the way states and territories confirm numbers in their jurisdiction. “

Last week, several metropolitan areas of the states with the highest death toll in the country were reported to have experienced a surge in deaths at home that may have come from COVID-19.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mark Hayward, a death statistician who is a member of the CDC’s advisory board on vital statistics, said: “The biggest challenge in obtaining an accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is to (be able to) implement a wide range of testing. Locals that do not have testing and where the population is in the countryside, living in nursing homes, or people who live alone tend to be the main contributors to the amount that is lacking; note that this is not a mutually exclusive category. “

He added: “There are also various testing standards (and launch times) by the state. Classification schemes for causes of death have also developed and it is not always easy to establish COVID-19 as the cause of death. I think the biggest barrier, however, is lack of testing.”

CDC tried to start fixing the problem last week. It released new guidelines for counting cases and deaths, which have been in effect since April 14.

“On April 14, 2020, the number of CDC cases and the number of deaths including confirmed cases and deaths. This change was made to reflect the temporary COVID-19 position statement issued by the State Council and Epidemiological Region on April 5, 2020 Position statement including case definitions and making COVID-19 a disease that can be notified nationally, “the CDC stated.

Earlier this week, a new study showed that even doing 20 million COVID-19 tests a day in the US might not be enough to protect the public from viruses. A report by the Harvard Ethics Center notes that extensive testing, as well as tracking contacts and steps to isolate the sick, are needed to reopen the country, while preventing another explosion of cases.

The new corona virus, which was first reported in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 2.5 million people in at least 185 countries and regions. More than 696,900 have recovered from infection, while more than 179,600 have died, on Wednesday.

COVID-19 case data are from Johns Hopkins University unless otherwise stated.

