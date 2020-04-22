Home » Featured » Only 1 Percent of U.S. Residents Tested for Coronavirus
Only 1 Percent of U.S. Residents Tested for Coronavirus

Byjermainehoffman on April 22, 2020
The new corona virus in the US infected at least 825,600 people on Wednesday. But with less than two percent of Americans tested for the virus so far, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, infected populations tend to be higher.

At least 4,163,464 people in the US were tested, on Wednesday. This number is around 1.2 percent of the country’s population of almost 332,639,000.

New York, the hardest-hit state, has tested about three percent of its more than 19.5 million population, with nearly 650,000 tested on Wednesday.

After a conversation with President Donald Trump, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the goal of carrying out 40,000 tests per day in the state, doubling the country’s current testing capacity.

“Testing is the best way to inform and educate yourself as you go through the reopening process so you can see not only hospitalization … but also testing so you can see infection rates throughout the state and see how infection rates increase,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

“To quantify the situation in New York State, we now average around 20,000 tests per day … our goal is to double 20,000 to reach 40,000 tests per day. We need several weeks to improve for that, but that is very aggressive goals, “he added.

Less than one percent – nearly 0.7 percent – of California’s population (nearly 39.5 million), the most populous state, has been tested.

Florida (which has a population of nearly 21.4 million) and Pennsylvania (nearly 12.8 million), each of the third and fifth most populous states, respectively, only test about 1.3 percent of their population.

Texas, the second most populous state (with a population of 28.9 million), also only tested nearly 0.7 percent, on Wednesday.

A volunteer conducted a drive-thru COVDI-19 virus test at Malibu City Hall on April 8, 2020 in Malibu, California.
With more and more cases and hospitals facing a shortage of staff, beds and other medical equipment, virus testing is largely limited to those who show severe symptoms. So those who have mild symptoms or cases without symptoms are left uncounted in official figures.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains: “The CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 diseases, hospitalization, and deaths for various reasons. COVID-19 can cause minor illnesses, symptoms may not appear immediately, there are delays in reporting and testing, not all infected people are tested or seek medical care, and there may be differences in the way states and territories confirm numbers in their jurisdiction. “

Last week, several metropolitan areas of the states with the highest death toll in the country were reported to have experienced a surge in deaths at home that may have come from COVID-19.

Speaking to Newsweek, Mark Hayward, a death statistician who is a member of the CDC’s advisory board on vital statistics, said: “The biggest challenge in obtaining an accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is to (be able to) implement a wide range of testing. Locals that do not have testing and where the population is in the countryside, living in nursing homes, or people who live alone tend to be the main contributors to the amount that is lacking; note that this is not a mutually exclusive category. “

