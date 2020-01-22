Only 13% of Japanese local government is working on sustainable development goals in the United States

Only about 13 percent of local governments in Japan are working to achieve the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals in areas such as combating climate change, a cabinet survey found.

According to the survey, 58 percent of local governments are interested in the SDGs, indicating that only a few concrete steps are being taken.

The Cabinet Office believes that despite the keen interest, many local governments are not taking concrete steps because they do not know what to do.

The government agency plans to increase the percentage of local governments working to achieve the SDGs to 60 percent by fiscal 2024, which ends in March 2025.

As part of these efforts, the cabinet will rename 150 cities over the next five years to support their efforts to achieve the SDGs.

The online survey was conducted between October 1 and November 29 with 1,788 prefectural and municipal administrations across the country. The answers came from 46 prefectures and 1191 municipalities, which is approximately 69 percent of the total.

In the survey, 241 local governments indicated that they were promoting measures to achieve the SDGs. Typical steps include internal workshops and seminars for residents as well as the inclusion of the SDGs in their regional revitalization strategies and basic plans for the environment.