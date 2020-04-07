Only 25 Best Secrets About Schitt’s Creek Revealed

One Canadian treasure once sang “Goodbye is the saddest word I’ll ever hear” … and apparently Céline Dion is singing about our feelings towards Schitt Creek.

The beloved POP TV series ends in six seasons on Tuesday, with viewers enjoying their last stay at the Rose Motel with the Rose family after three years of laughter, love and A Little Bit Alexis.

Created by a true father and son Eugene and Dan Levy, who also stars as father and son of Johnny and David Rose, Schitt’s Creek is a small Canadian show that no one sees as a pop culture phenomenon. But thanks to the excellent comedic (and emotional) performances — including the best careers of Catherine O’Hara as a relentless Moira — one-liner and his miniseries, and one of the most beautiful TV romances with David and Patrick (Noah Reid), it ends up being one of the most adorable TV comedies.

What better way to destroy Schitt’s Creek than to look back on its six years and reveal some behind-the-scenes facts about some of its most iconic moments, including Annie Murphythe iconic show “Little Bit Alexis”, the unexpected romance of David and Patrick and their fan favorite almost dropped out of the show before starting filming in 2014.

Here are 25 secrets you might not know about Schitt Creek … (and no, one of them is not Sarah Levy, Dan’s real sister and daughter Eugene play Twyla. What is this, an amateur hour ?!)

The end of the Schitt’s Creek series airs Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo. A retrospective, Best Wishes, Warm Wonders: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, following at 8:30 am. in all three networks as well.