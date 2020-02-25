[Only a couple days still left to vote absentee in advance of Saturday’s main]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — With the Democratic presidential main just times away, it’s important to make positive you have turned in your absentee vote if you’re not voting at the polls on Saturday.

At this stage, if you’re voting absentee, it is best to get it immediately to your county voter registration and elections office. If your ballot is not in by 7 Saturday evening, it is not heading to depend.

“You acquired to get it again to the voter registration place of work, it has to get back there by seven p.m., and with so number of times involving now and Saturday, the ideal way to do that is to consider it by yourself,” mentioned Chris Whitmire, spokesperson with the South Carolina State Elections Commission.

There is been hundreds of absentee ballots previously returned in the point out, and about 6,000 much more were issued this year than in yrs previous.

“At this level, there is been about 40,000 absentee ballots issued. About 31,000 of those have been returned,” mentioned Whitmire. “When we look back at earlier primaries, when you glimpse back at 2016 at the very same place in the procedure, Democratic ballots in 16, of training course there have been two primaries likely on in 16, but for the Democratic main only about 34,000 had been issued.”

But this calendar year, there is only a person presidential main as opposed to two. Each individual registered voter in the point out is qualified to vote this Saturday.

“We have open primaries. So voters in primaries can choose no matter whether to vote in one party’s main or the other, cannot vote in two on the exact same working day but this yr we’re only getting one. This primary is open to every registered voter in the point out,” stated Whitmire.

Voters will also see 12 candidates on the ballot, but five have withdrawn since the absentee ballots ended up finalized.

“We’ll rely the ballots as they are voted, and report those people results on Election Night time. So in election effects, you will see 12 candidates and most people will know how lots of votes the withdrawn candidate’s getting,” claimed Whitmire.

There is even now a few days remaining to vote absentee if you are qualified. Here is a listing of specifications to vote absentee in the state.

Make guaranteed to double check your polling location before heading out to the polls on Saturday at SCVotes.org.

Polls are open up from seven a.m till 7 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29. You need to bring your valid ID with you.