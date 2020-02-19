[only-elizabeth-warren-can-stop-bernie-sanders-now]

Elizabeth Warren may well be the only just one in the Democratic Celebration who can quit Bernie Sanders now.

No, Warren just cannot gain, but she can make it more durable for Sanders if she stays in the race. Not particularly a terrific campaign bumper sticker, but it is Warren’s only rationale left.

Here’s the bleak reality experiencing Democrats suitable now: The senior senator from Massachusetts is the previous remaining Democrat still left who can siphon progressives away from Sanders, who has dominated with that voting team in the to start with two contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The Vermont socialist only got 26% of the vote in New Hampshire, but it was plenty of to eke out a slender acquire above previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Exit polls display Bernie’s spine of assist was young, liberal college students and older, diehard progressives.

Warren has only been in a position to do nicely in a slender voting team — faculty educated girls — but she’s at the very least been ready to stop Sanders from stealing these voters, too.

That is why it is so crucial for her to continue to be in “the fight,” as she likes to say.

For the reason that even with his restrictions, Sanders can gain the nomination now by just racking up 25-30% of the vote in the rest of the states.

As extended as Amy Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Mike Bloomberg split up the average vote, Bernie will have the progressive lane to himself if Warren is eliminated or severely weakened.

And which is adequate votes to earn the nomination. Donald Trump pulled a very similar feat in 2016, successful just ample of a plurality of angry, disaffected Republicans to turn out to be the nominee.

But if Warren can someway rebound from her New Hampshire catastrophe and continue to pull liberal voters, she poses a menace to Sanders’ path to the nomination.

Here’s the trouble: Warren’s candidacy is close to tanking appropriate now. No one wishes to vote for a loser, so she’s heading to have a difficult time professing any new momentum in Nevada and South Carolina.

If she loses major in all those two states, she’ll have to endure a new round of phone calls for her to fall out.

She’s vowing to keep going on by means of at minimum Super Tuesday, in which she however has some organizational help in those March 3 principal states. But she’s not the favored to earn any where other than in her house point out of Massachusetts, and even that’s not a lock.

That is why it is vitally critical for Warren to disregard the depressing outlook, and press on. She’s usually been great at delusion — like overlooking the reality she claimed to be a minority for ten decades. So why not implement that philosophy now and at minimum faux like she’s obtained a shot at profitable? It just may possibly be sufficient to halt Bernie from finding a lock on the nomination in the coming weeks.

And if that’s Warren’s lasting legacy in this race, that’ll have to do. Who understands, it may possibly be enough to gain her a VP nod.