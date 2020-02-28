[only-fools-and-horses-quiz:-how-effectively-do-you-recall-iconic-episode-miami-two-times?]

Miami Two times is the two-portion Only Fools and Horses unique aired on BBC Just one back in December 1991.

The very first episode follows Del Boy Trotter’s major idea to sell holy wine to a regional vicar which soon turns incredibly erroneous.

He also conjures up a conniving system to get his brother Rodney and estranged wife Cassandra again jointly – with a excursion to Miami.

Soon after Cassandra drops a bombshell that she can’t go on holiday getaway due to perform commitments, Del convinces Rodney that they must go together instead.

The second episode then follows the wheeler-dealer’s from Peckham as they land in Miami and are confronted with a big trouble, Del’s a doppelgänger to a desired mafia manager which lands the pair in scorching drinking water.

Del escapes several assignation makes an attempt and together with Rodney they’re ultimately saved by a familiar South London spouse and children.

But what else can you remember from Miami Twice?

