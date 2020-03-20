Only Fools and Horses star who performed Damien Trotter assessments beneficial for coronavirus

British actor Douglas Hodge has announced that he has examined positive for coronavirus.

Douglas, who played grown-up Damien Trotter in Only Fools and Horses, Tweeted the information on Thursday evening (March 19) to say that he felt ‘unwell for a week and was filming in Italy 3 weeks ago’.

He has also been sharing his Covid-19 signs and symptoms with his followers on social media.

The 60-year-outdated wrote: “So I just examined constructive for Covid 19. I’ve been unwell for a 7 days and was filming in Italy a few weeks in the past on The Excellent.

“I know a large amount of individuals are rather frightened by it all so I’ll try share my symptoms and approach on right here as it happens x.”

Douglas afterwards included he had no temperature but has experienced a dry cough for three days which has made into a incredibly sore throat.

He also explained: “It appears to be like I am 6 times into the infection.”

Born in Plymouth, Douglas has been performing considering the fact that 1985 and his Only Fools and Horses cameo kinds part of a extended checklist of television and motion picture credits.

Douglas Hodge performed adult Damien in Heroes and Villains

(Impression: PA/PA Wire)

The Heroes and Villains episode of Only Fools and Horses opens with Rodney’s futuristic desire where his ‘evil’ nephew Damien is head of the very potent Trotters Impartial Traders, who rule the Western entire world.

The 12 months is 2026 and Del Boy’s son Damien, played by Douglas Hodge, is now declaring war on China from their Trotters Towers.

Due to the fact the episode aired back again in 1996, Douglas has carved out a quite thriving job on phase and screen.

He’s starred in a amount of tv programmes including: London’s Burning (1988), Spooks (2005), Skins (2010), Outnumbered (2010) and Black Mirror (2017) – to name a couple of.

Read through Much more

Extra on Only Fools & Horses

Most lately Douglas played Hastings in American science fiction series Dropped in Room (2019).

He is also silent the Hollywood strike as he is played quite a few motion picture roles for the duration of his profitable performing profession, which includes Dan in The Descent Portion 2 (2009), Sir Robert Loxley in Robin Hood (2010), Paul Burrell in Diana (2013) and Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019).

Douglas has gained a number of awards for theatre roles which includes the 2010 Tony Award for Greatest Functionality by a Major Actor in a Musical for generation La Cage aux Folles.

You can maintain up to day with Douglas Hodge by following him on Twitter @Dhodgem

To verify the newest coronavirus cases in your area, enter your postcode to our useful widget right here:

Have you been affected by coronavirus in your aspect of London? If so, e mail mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com