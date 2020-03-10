Only four percent of migrants who do not cross the border are Syrians

According to the Greek government, only four percent of the alleged refugees who have breached the Greek border in recent days are Syrians.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Islamist president of Turkey, claimed that he would open his borders to Europe in response to the threat of a new wave of refugees from Syria, despite his reason for invading the north of the country, apparently cut off. outside of a secure area where Syrian refugees settle.

However, the Greek government reports that only a small minority of migrants who have breached their border defenses since Erdogan “opened doors” are Syrians, and even then are said to be long-established people in Turkey, not new migrants fleeing the war between Turkey, its jihadist rebel customers and the Iranian Russian-backed Syrian government.

The countries of origin of the 252 migrants and refugees detained in Greece so far, by Greek govt:

Afghanistan: 64%

Pakistan: 19%

Turkey: 5%

Syria: 4%

Somalia: 2.6%

Iraq, Iran, Ethiopia, Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt: 5.4%

According to the government, the vast majority of migrants detained in Greece are Afghans, accounting for 64% of the total.

Migrants from Pakistan account for almost one-fifth of those detained, 19 percent, and migrants from Turkey herself, at third, at 5 percent.

Syrians are said to be in a distant fourth place, at only four percent, followed by 2.6 percent Somali migrants, and migrants from countries in Asia and Africa such as Iraq, Iran, Ethiopia and Morocco. , Bangladesh and Egypt collectively count. 5.4 percent.

The Turkish government is contesting Greek government numbers, suggesting that more than a hundred thousand migrants have arrived in Europe, and not just a few hundreds as the Greeks suggest.

Erdogan’s decision to open doors to Europe is widely regarded as a form of punishment for the failure to report sufficiently by the European governments, as you see, for the Turkish invasion of Syria, and was taken after having killed several Turkish soldiers. in an airstrike mounted by the government of Syria or its Russian allies.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has emphasized that “Turkey will not be blackmailed by Europe” and that its government has “full right to protect our sovereignty borders”, which is also part of the common external border of the Schengen Area without borders of the European Union.

Officially the European Union supports Greece, although the rhetoric of some of the more liberal left-wing members of the bloc has not always been helpful, with the millennial feminist-led Finnish government that has marked Greece’s decision. to suspend asylum applications as the crisis continues. wrong. “

