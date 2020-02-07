Only four weeks after the Euro 2020 final there will be top results again

The 2020/21 season of the Premier League will start on Saturday August 8th, as has been confirmed.

The current season started on Friday 9th August with Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich in Anfield.

GETTY

The Premier League season 2020/21 starts on Saturday August 8th

locked out

Man City injured himself before colliding with West Ham

the information

Transfer dates in the Premier League: when can clubs spend money and when is the deadline?

No photos

Liverpool’s Alisson “asks” not to be allowed to train with another club

honest

“I’ve been through some very difficult days” – Balotelli opens Liverpool’s career

the information

What are the Premier League winter vacation games? How many days off do each club have?

happy

Hugs from Klopp and special warmth – the life of the Liverpool stars in Anfield

SLAUGHTER

“He broke in and Kung-Fu kicked him” – Nolan and Big Sam in the crazy Bolton fight

punishment

The youthful Bournemouth fan has banned a three-year ban after pleading guilty to racist abuse

Impressive

In Leeds, the allotment for the U18 game is sold out as it is controlled by the Man United player

SHOCK

Messi “definitely possible” leaves Barcelona because Man United and Man City are connected

This season ends on Sunday May 17th, and the clubs now know how long they have to spend the summer.

A statement said: “The launch date for the 2020/21 season of the Premier League has been confirmed.

“The 29th campaign of the competition will take place from Saturday, August 8, 2020.

“Other important dates for the season will be announced in due course.”

The news says there will be only four weeks between the Euro 2020 finals and the start of the new Premier League season.

The finale for the Showpiece summer tournament will take place on July 12th in Wembley.

Jamie O’Hara says Man City can still have a better season than Liverpool

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will also take place this summer. The games will take place from Friday, July 24th to Sunday, August 9th.

The gold medal game will be played in Yokohama on Saturday, August 8th. It is still unclear whether this will affect Premier League clubs.

The 2020 Community Shield is also scheduled for an early date, with Sunday August 2nd likely.