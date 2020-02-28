Only on eight: WFLA flies with U.S. Air Force in advance of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airman Cade Stinson

is serene and composed with his hand on the command adhere in the again of a KC-135

that took off from MacDill Air Force Base Thursday morning.

“There’s no authentic thought that goes

as a result of my head of how I’m feeling,” Stinson explained to eight On Your Side. “It’s exactly where

is he, what am I doing, hoping to remain centered the total time.”

Stinson has carried out are refuel missions many

situations ahead of, most not long ago almost day-to-day throughout a 3 month deployment to the

Middle East.

“Much, considerably hotter,” he mentioned. “Too incredibly hot for ease and comfort.”

8 On Your Facet was the only Tampa Television station to fly with Stinson and his crew for a teaching mission with a cargo aircraft from Joint Base Charleston.

This education flight comes 30 times before the KC-135 will be one particular of the lots of distinctive aircraft to get component in Tampa Bay Airfest 2020.

Stinson discussed how he operates the

growth that transfers gasoline to other plane.

“It’s like a metallic straw inside of of one more

metal straw and place it within the top rated of the C-17 and try to pass gas to

them so they don’t have to land and get excess fuel,” he reported.

The large C-17 is large plenty of to fit

three helicopters or airdrop 100 paratroopers.

eight On Your Side’s digital camera was rolling as Stinson related the increase with the C-17 traveling below the KC-135.

Soon after the hour-prolonged mission, it was time to return to Tampa Bay. 8 On Your Side was inside of the cockpit as the two pilots touched down at MacDill.

In 30 days, the gates at the foundation will open up to the general public for the air show on March 28 and 29.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are this year’s headliner.

The occasion is absolutely free to the community.