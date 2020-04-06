Onondaga Co Poll Results: With more than a third related to job losses, Cuomo gets good marks

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 / 05:37 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 6, 2020 / 05:37 PM EDT

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) More than a third of Onondaga County residents who responded to the Nexstar Broadcasting / Emerson poll reported that they or a family member lost their job due to a severe COVID- 19.

The survey found 34.7% indicating that they were unemployed at home.

Nearly 40% of respondents in the state reported having a homeowner lose their job due to the disease response.

The New York State Department of Labor reports that for the week ending March 28 it had organized 369,025 unemployed jobs, an increase of 2,674% over the previous week.

In addition to operating losses, COVID-19 has hit the market, damaging major losses and 401K plans.

But the survey found that despite economic problems, 81% of those surveyed were more concerned with personal health than personal income.

The election also found residents of Onondaga County highly critical of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the problem.

More than 65% of the Onondaga residents surveyed appreciated his work, far less than his national support rating of more than 70%.

It is worth noting that the election was held on April 3-5, when the governor announced his declaration of taking uninsured patients to the hospital for New York City.

He has made it clear his statement that the state will ask for 20% of people who do not have access to air in hospitals.

Currently, President Donald Trump has a support rating of about 30%.

New York Emerson College / Nexstar elections were held April 3-5, 2020. This election was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, as well as the Cognitive Adjustment (CI) with a standard error (MOE) of the gray area +/- 3. The following measures were implemented by gender, adult, education, locally. It is important to remember that investments based on gender, age, group breakdown, ethnicity, and geographical location also lead to higher error rates, while the sample size is reduced. Data were collected using the landline response system (IVR) of landlines (n = 669), Mobile phones (n = 289), and internet provided by MTurk (n = 42).