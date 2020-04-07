Onondaga County is hosting a golf course under the general rule until April 28

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 / 04:09 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 6, 2020 / 05:15 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As of 8 p.m. On Monday, all golf and private golf courses are ordered in Onondaga County to close until April 28.

This rule does not apply to the Green Lakes State Park Golf Course, which the state will not allow Onondaga County to include in the program.

In a Sunday editorial on COVID-19, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “So datas govern our decisions, not emotionally, but you look at the other side, a request people to be at home and people are playing golf with their friends, on the right, it seems like we are all stepping up in this. “

The state does not allow golf programs to be open as long as homeowners comply with CDC and State guidelines.

These include restricting indoor space such as a lounge and restaurant / bar, one on a golf cart, and any equipment and social networking sites to be followed at all times.

The study has found a powerful way to adhere to the principle of impartiality. The Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club have modified the glasses to form a cone so that the balls do not fit in the hole.

“We got Cicero police on the street and asked how many boys they were playing with. We talked to them about what we were doing, and they were grateful and grateful that we were following a strict policy, ”says Guy Hart Jr., co-founder of Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club.

Hart supports the County’s proposed new law, even if it means Lakeshore will close at least next week.

Hart tells NewsChannel 9, “This is the worst case in the public sphere, a practice that we have seen in our community where people are constantly engaged.

McMahon said he has spoken with other County officials, but will not name them, who may soon be announcing that they will also close their golf games.

