Onosho upsets title favourite Hakuho

OSAKA – Hakuho fell into a two-way tie for the direct Tuesday adhering to his initial defeat of the Spring Grand Sumo Event, whilst fears about the achievable cancellation of the fulfill subsided soon after a fever-stricken wrestler analyzed negative for the coronavirus.

The yokozuna was put to the take a look at by No. 5 maegashira Onosho (6-4) in the penultimate bout of Day 10 at the vacant Edion Arena Osaka.

Hakuho failed to get ahold of the frenetic rank-and-filer, who circled all over and plowed Hakuho straight off the dohyo in advance of the yokozuna could mount a protection.

The other yokozuna, Kakuryu, promptly muscled No. 5 Ryuden (4-6) above the straw to locate himself within a earn of his colleague at 8-2 after Hakuho’s shock upset.

The remainder of the 15-working day fulfill, being held without having spectators as a security evaluate towards the virus, had been solid into doubt when No. 15 Chiyomaru pulled out with a fever and recorded a temperature of in excess of 37.5 C for two straight times.

Chiyomaru was diagnosed at a area medical center as likely owning a bacterial pores and skin an infection but underwent a coronavirus check Monday to be risk-free. The Japan Sumo Affiliation announced a unfavorable end result just before the get started of matches Tuesday. Chiyomaru will return to the satisfy on Wednesday.

In other action, the two men who entered the working day just one earn guiding sole overnight leader Hakuho experienced combined benefits. No. 13 Aoiyama improved to 9-1 for a share of the lead, while No. 9 Takanosho (8-2) succumbed to his next loss but stored his position on the leaderboard.

Aoiyama squandered minor time dispatching No. 16 Shimanoumi (5-5), who experienced no response for the Bulgarian’s strong shoves and was speedily pushed in excess of the straw.

But Takanosho faltered in his match towards No. 7 Takarafuji (7-3), getting the improved of the original clash but overextended his attain as Takarafuji sidestepped and pressured him down to the clay.

Ozeki Takakeisho was slapped down by sekiwake Shodai. Takakeisho (5-5) took Shodai (5-5) to the straw twice but the sekiwake jumped aside and permit the ozeki’s momentum do most of the hurt.

Sekiwake Asanoyama and No. 3 Mitakeumi both equally prevailed to join Kakuryu and Takanosho at 8-2.

Asanoyama racked up yet another gain in his bid for an ozeki advertising, beating No. 4 Enho (3-7). The division’s light-weight had Asanoyama chasing him close to the ring but stepped out as the sekiwake held him on the ropes with a relentless shoving assault.

Mitakeumi hit komusubi Endo (5-5) really hard with his initial charge and bulldozed the admirer favorite more than the straw.

Hokutofuji (2-8) fell to his eighth defeat and ensured a getting rid of report. The returning komusubi struggled to attain ground from No. 6 Myogiryu (3-7) and was pulled down by the arms when attempting to connect on a thrust.