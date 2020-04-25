Ontario accounted for 476 more cases of COVID-19, including 48 deaths

TORONTO –

Ontario health officials confirmed an additional 476 people on COVID-19 Saturday morning, including 48 more deaths.

New patients bring the total number of patients in the state to 13,995, including recurrence.

According to the state epidemic report, three of those who died from the virus were between 20 and 39 years old.

There were 221 deaths between the ages of 60 and 79 and 39 more deaths between the ages of 40 and 59.

There were no reported deaths in patients age 19 or under, although there were 309 clinical visits in that age group.

The oldest age group covered by COVID-19 is also state aging. Authorities have reported 548 people aged 80 and older have died from the disease – more than half of the 811 reported deaths in Ontario.

The state is reporting 19 cases of long-term caregivers, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 162.

At least 625 people in long-term care homes in Ontario have died as a result of KEVID-19 and more than 1,800 health care workers have been diagnosed with the disease.

The new cases come a day after the state confirmed to CTV News Toronto that deaths were higher than the number reported daily due to discrepancies in data for long-term care. .

Data provided by Ontario’s 34 community health centers on Saturday morning reported 842 deaths, 31 more than those confirmed by the state.

Of the more than 13,000 COVID-19 patients, approximately 11.6% were hospitalized at one point.

Nine and twenty-five people were hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 through Saturday, the state said, and 245 of the patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU). One hundred and ninety-five of the five ICUs were a barometer.

The state has completed 10,578 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, up from 1,727 less than in the previous 24-hour period. The other 8,171 labs are still under investigation.

The number of solvers increased to 7,509.

Ontario Department of Public Health Dr. David Williams said he was encouraged to see that the conditions outside of long-term care homes had dropped.

“It looks like a lot of sensors will get in the way,” Williams said.

The hearing on Saturday representing an increase of less than 640 cases was reported Friday, which is the highest number of cases a day.

Immediate information of all Ontario COVID-19 patients

• 41.6 percent of all patients in the state are male and 57.4 percent female – 138 patients do not specify their gender

• 2.2 percent of all patients age 19 or under

• 22.7 percent of all patients between the ages of 20 and 39

• 30.6 percent of all patients aged 40 to 59

• 22.2 percent of all patients between the ages of 60 and 79

• 22.3 percent of all patients 80 years of age or older

• Health care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area account for 59.4 percent of all cases in the state

• 9.3 percent of all patients walked within 14 days before onset

• 18.7 percent of all patients had a previously diagnosed pain

• 34.9 percent of all patients were community members

• 37% of all patients reported having pending

