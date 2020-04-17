Ontario health officials died less than 24 hours after diagnosis for COVID-19, the grandfather said

TORONTO –

The father of an Ontario health care worker who died after contracting COVID-19 says his wife is a good mother who loves his job.

Christine Mandegarian, a personal care assistant for 31 years, works at Sienna Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Ont. He died Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the positive diagnosis.

Paul Mandegarian told CTV News Toronto on Friday “He is a happy wife, a good mother, a good wife and a good partner.”

“My wife is a very kind and hardworking person. She loves her job.”

He said he was working on completing his last visit to the longhouse on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the International Union Health Service (SEIU) said colleagues described the Mandegarian as a caring, loving and compassionate woman.

“Christine will be lost and forgotten,” SEIU said in a statement. “We are giving Christine’s family all the support they need during this difficult time.”

“The tragic death is a difficult way to report the real danger to health care workers in self-neglect for Ontario families.” , with the support and protection they needed right away. “

On Friday morning, many vehicles toured the facility, honoring their horns and holding signs of support after learning of the Mandegarian’s death. He is the second-largest health care provider in Ontario to die from the disease.

The agency also confirmed that a second employee of the same facility was seriously ill after being diagnosed with THEM-19.

Union believes that the Mandegarian is susceptible to disease while at work

SEIU President Sharleen Stewart said he believed the Mandegarian, who is 50 years old, had contracted the disease at home and that at least 18 other workers were infected.

A spokesman for the center said there were 79 residents and 21 staff members who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, adding that all 16 residents had died from the disease. the bearing.

“I just got angry one night because I really felt like this had never happened,” Stewart said Thursday.

Stewart said office staff told him there was no good communication from management.

He said that personal protective equipment was not being used, and that infection control was not put in place, adding that officials had incorrectly informed them that staff had used N95’s. masks.

When the COVID-19 classification went into effect, Stewart said the union must argue with the employer to follow the measure.

“People deserve the right to be safe at work and know they are in danger,” Stewart said.

He wants to ask the government for more robust information to prevent long-term death in foster care.

“(The existing) information is murder,” Stewart said.

In the letter, the Chief Justice of the Ministry of Justice Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said the death was “mourning.”

“My heart sank from the loss of one of our self-sustaining staff for this terrible disease. My thoughts are with all the staff of workers across Ontario who – even now – has given too much to keep our loved ones safe, ”Fullerton said.

On Wednesday, the state announced effective plans to combat the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes, including multiple trials for residents and staff.

The state has also announced an emergency ban on long-term care workers in many areas. It will start from April 22nd.

With information from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar

.