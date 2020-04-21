Ontario high school students allegedly sold N95 face masks for $ 17 each face 3M lawsuit

TORONTO –

The company was behind one of the most profitable stocks at the time of QHID-19 in the wake of the Ontario stock market’s mismanagement and bid prices.

The Minnesota-based 3M, which makes the gas-powered engine N95 important, said Caonic Systems Inc. officials. subscribed to this site through an e-commerce platform Shopify called 3M-Health.com and started selling masks, which they claim to be by certified. exports in Singapore and England.

3M filed its lawsuit in Ontario Superior Court by Caonic Systems Inc. were selling masks for $ 17 each, which was more than five times the retail price.

Shopify closes the domain of 3M requests. But 3M said the defendants, Zhiyu Pu and Harmen Mander, “immediately” reopened another website called www.tormenhealth.com and continued to claim infringement with 3M of the motion.

“After Shopify closed the second site, Caonic continued to abuse, resuming at another time,” according to a news release from 3M Canada.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, Mander said they sold less than 50 packages of vacuum cleaners in total before the store was purchased by Shopify.

Mander admits that they plan to use the process of their efforts to create a non-profit web site for businesses that have been closed during the spread.

“We are college students. When the outbreak began in January, we saw that many schools were still functioning as well.” Classes are packed. Many students, including ourselves, are concerned about our own safety, ”Mander said in an email.

“Our mission is always to help the small businesses, our communities, and the friends and family around us.”

3M asked the court to order Caonic to help identify the source of each of their remaining gas, including the sharing of goods and customers.

From there, 3M says it will help evaluate the “authenticity” of the masks. If it is determined that the N95 mask from Caonic is legal, 3M says it will help in their recovery of COVID-19.

However, 3M claims that if false alarms are made, the company will tell Caonic buyers.

“When the processors do it properly, the 3M will catch up. 3M will donate the money back to the service providers regardless of the revenue from COVID-19. ”

In an email to CTV News Toronto, Shopify said they have closed more than 5,000 stores on their platform for illegal activity.

“Our team continues to investigate COVID-19 related products and businesses, and stores that violate our laws will be removed soon.”

The issue is not limited to Canada, 3M says it has filed similar laws in the United States. The company says it has become an internal litigation team to identify other illegal activities in connection with its acquisition.

“The company is working with online retailers and technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook to identify and remove counterfeit and costly products from their sites and send them to to the authorities. “

In the meantime, 3M is asking people who are concerned about possible fraudulent offers, bids and counterfeits to post a warning on their website.

Efforts have been made to increase N95 masks for healthcare workers across Canada since the coronavirus epidemic began.

Earlier this month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford began a US-based war with US President Donald Trump about his decision to stop sending 3M N95 masks to Canada.

The deal will continue until the next day between 3M and the White House which allows Canadians to continue receiving deliveries on the N95 faceoff.

Last month, the state announced an emergency measure to protect retailers or buyers from paying what Ford called unfair prices for necessary products.

.