Ontario issued an emergency alert on COVID-19, the state recognized 27 new deaths

TORONTO –

The Ontario government has issued another state of emergency report after health officials found 27 more deaths related to COVID-19 and 375 new cases of the disease. on Saturday.

“Stop the transmission. COVID-19 can be dead. The operation is now underway. Everyone, but key personnel, should stay home,” the figure, which was announced leave after 2 hours, read part.

The first emergency declaration by the local government arrived on March 27 and informed travelers back to Ontario that they were allowed by the self-imposed rule for 14 days.

“If he had to stand here on a daily basis, if he sent a lot of messages to everyone in Ontario to save a life, I was ready to do that,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said. said at a news conference on Saturday.

There are currently 3,630 confirmed patients in Ontario, including 1,219 patients who were well cared for, up 196 from 1,023 patients recovered on Friday.

According to the state government, at least 71,338 residents have been diagnosed with the disease, at present, while 1,336 others are still under investigation.

“In the last 24 hours we have completed more than 5000 (samples). Our capacity at this point is now 9, 400, ”the Ontario Association of Health Professionals Dr. Barbara Yaffe said at a news conference Saturday afternoon.

A total of 94 Ontario residents have died as a result of KEVID-19 since its inception in January, 54 of which have been linked to 36 different types of long-term care and nursing homes. statewide.

Of the 3,630 patients confirmed, the state said 506 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 196 patients were treated in the intensive care unit, 152 of which required a ventilator.

According to state data, 1,755 patients were male and 1,857 patients were female.

Of those, 1,319 patients were aged 40 to 59, 1,025 patients were aged 20 to 39, 903 patients were 60 to 79 years, 287 patients were 80 years of age or older and 93 the condition is 19 years of age or older

Of the 3,630 confirmed patients in the state, 21.3 percent traveled 14 days before illness, 12.5 percent were infected with an apparent infection and 17.9 percent were without, according to health officials. Data on 48.4% of the 3,630 patients are still registered as incomplete.

This news comes a day after the president and CEO of Public Health Ontario Dr. Peter Donnelly estimated that as many as 15,000 people in the state could die from COVID-19 with existing diagnoses.

Donnelly also cited the recent disparity in health-care expenses reported in Ontario and the state’s 34 state health departments, saying he understands the trend. the difference between the numbers is “stress.”

On Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 deaths approved by community health departments was nearly double the state average reported.

However, Donnelly made clear that the “typical” way to track the spread of infectious disease over time is through the state’s Integrated Health System (iPHIS), a state-run health center.

Premier ejected from criticism of U.S. President over N95 masks

Premier Ford reiterated its shock at US President Donald Trump over his decision to ban the export of 3M’s N95 face to Canada.

“I was just so happy, now disappointed. As I said yesterday we would not expect any country to move forward, “Ford said.” When the card is lost you see who your friends are. “

On Friday, 3M said the president had urged him to stop exporting face-to-face medical care to Canada and Latin America, a move the Minnesota-in-state company said would has an “impact on human needs.”

N95 masks are of particular interest to health care providers as they provide greater protection against new coronavirus infections than oral surgery.

Ford said it had been in contact with 3M Canada’s President Penny about protecting the mask, but added that the company was “hands bound.”

“They don’t agree with executive orders, but physically when you get a political order, you can’t just send things out.”

Ford said at the time, it would rely on Ontario’s ability to be as sophisticated as other devices needed by health care workers and other professionals. help is important.

“When the card goes down you see who your friends are, and I think it’s been obvious over the past few days that friends.”

President Justin Trudeau says he plans to talk to US President Trump about the White House deciding not to send 3M face-to-face.

Trudeau said he does not look for a return to the strike by the U.S., but he believes the country can go to a solution through the strike.

.