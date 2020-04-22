Ontario president Doug Ford has said he is threatening to reopen the business

TORONTO –

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he is threatening to reopen the business and ease restrictions after updated data shows that community issues are spreading to the state.

The chief characteristic, however, is to encourage everyone to be patient.

Ford said while talking to the media on Tuesday “There is no one out there who wants to go forward for more business than I do. People will be hanging out there.” I have been challenged by many groups and organizations. But it’s easy to say, stay open, stay open until we get the second wave of this and it bites our back. I just ask people to be patient. “

Ford said he was being bullied by his father, who wanted to know if he could camp.

“I even got a call from Rob’s son… saying, ‘Uncle Doug, will I go camping or not?’ And I said to him, ‘You know I can’t answer that,’ Ford said. “He went, ‘found it and got back to me right away,’ and I was thinking, really? I was lobbied by my 12-year-old son as well. “

On Monday, Ford said its government had begun a plan that would bring “complete, measured and safe” business to reopen. It is said that there will be a number of performance metrics that will need to be completed before the state can remove all restrictions.

No further details have been announced regarding the procedure or model, but the chief said they would be formed in consultation with health care professionals, partners. trade and city partners.

He urged people to continue physical activity and follow the recommendations of state health authorities.

Ford announces small businesses to help seniors

On Tuesday, Ford also announced new funding and partnerships to help older states and people with disabilities as the government struggles to secure the quality of COVID-19.

Ford said the state has invested $ 11 million in the Meals on Wheels program, which provides food, medicine and other necessities for adults forced to work alone.

Ford said next to Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith, “We can only go through this difficult time.” who should be left behind. We have to take care of ourselves. “

The first factor was that the government would have to double the annual Earned Income Income Grants (GAINS) payment to provide “support for the most in need.” Ford said people will earn about $ 166 a month and parents will get $ 332 a month.

The double payout will continue for six months, officials said.

In addition, the state will donate $ 40 million to the Family Assistance Fund to help the injured and child support agencies, children, and social services with COVID-19’s. prices. Ford said the money would be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and to assist employees.

The facilities must ‘get their hands on’ the PPE, the commissioner said

Smith was asked about the Partnership Program, a facility in Markham, Ont., That supports adults with developmental and physical disabilities, which most residents have contracted. COVID-19 information.

The center has been struggling with staff complaints after a number of employees decided not to return when it was discovered that there was an infection.

Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti has been advising on additional PPE at clinics while Markham Stouffville Hospital has stepped in to provide patient care and HR support.

Smith said it was an “unprecedented time,” but he heard that staffing was no longer an issue. It is also said that if a place needs a PPE they must “lay hands” and the state will make sure they get the supplies.

Home Partnership is eligible to receive funding from the Land Investments Fund, a senior official said.

At least two deaths of the Association were the result of COVID-19, and as of week 37 of 42 residents had been diagnosed with positive disease.

.