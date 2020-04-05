TORONTO –

Ontario health authorities have confirmed 25 more of COVID-19 deaths and announced 408 new cases of morning sickness.

There are currently 4,038 cases in the state, including a total of 119 deaths caused by the new coronavirus.

Of those 4,038, more than 1,449 were positive, up 230 from Saturday’s announcement.

As it stands, the state said it has screened 75,046 people for the disease, while 981 of those trials were listed as “diagnostic.” In recent weeks, the relapse rate for COVID-19 investigations has increased to 11, 000 as health workers are working to improve their capacity.

On Saturday, Ontario’s Associate Medical Officer’s health department. Barbara Yaffe said the state has the capacity to perform approximately 9,400 tests within a 24-hour period. Last month, the health ministry said the number of routine tests should rise, with a goal of 19,000 trials a day through mid-April.

The state also said that 17 patients charged with KEVID-19 were hospitalized, bringing the state’s total to 523. Of those 523, 200 were treated in intensive care units, 154 of the respirators with the help of a ventilator.

Elderly homes and long-term care homes in Ontario also see significant damage from COVID-19. According to public health officials, there are currently 44 cases from those locations across the state, with over 50 confirmed deaths.

