Ontario reports that most of the COVID-19 deaths, patients a day

TORONTO –

Ontario’s COVID-19 death toll and incidence rose to an all-time high, with 55 deaths and 564 patients reported Friday morning.

There are currently 9,525 cases of KEVID-19 in the state, with 478 deaths and 4,556 relapses. The data showed that 362 patients had recovered in the last 24 hours.

Friday’s jump in data showed a 6.3 percent increase the day before.

The number of hospitals for COVID-19 has continued to increase weekly, although patients receiving intensive care unit (ICU) have declined slightly.

As it stands, the number of hospitalized patients is 829, up 22 since Thursday, when 245 patients were treated in the ICU, losing 18 patients since Monday. Of the 245 patients in the ICU, 200 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The number of cases treated in the ICU is significantly lower than what the state predicted earlier this month. By April 16, Ontario’s health care system is projected to have approximately 1,200 patients in intensive care.

Still, the state announced Thursday the addition of more than 2,500 primary care and critical care facilities to their hospitals, in preparation for the potential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases .

Premier Doug Ford once again confirms that the commitment of Ontario residents to ICU patients is low when compared to estimates. As a result, Ford said the updated version will be announced on Monday to better match the state’s COVID-19 program.

In the test results, the state said it completed 8,899 tests on Thursday. The state has previously said it hopes to complete 8,000 tests every day by April 15, an indicator they have revealed.

However, yesterday Ontario’s health department noted that all of the measured values ​​(136,992) did not represent all of the samples, meaning that many of the trials will be taken by a patient.

In addition, the number of patients under investigation has risen to 5,993, an increase of 1,670 since Thursday, which the Ministry of Health has considered expanding the benchmark.

According to a report on Friday’s outbreaks, there are currently 106 cases in Ontario’s 626 long-term care facilities. At least 216 people have died as a result of the disease with hundreds of staff being tested positive for the disease.

In an effort to gradually expand the coverage of COVID-19 at these locations, Ford unveiled Ontario’s Plan-19 for Long-Term Care on Wednesday, which includes screenings. for better monitoring and evaluation in confirmed disease areas.

The supervisor also issued an emergency statement banning long-term home care workers from working at the same facility, a move that has drawn criticism since it only began to take effect. from April 22nd.

COVID-19 has a huge impact on Ontario’s entire adult population. By Friday morning, 266 people 80 years of age or older had died.

Reports released Friday also show that 130 of the deaths were between the ages of 60 and 79, while others were between the ages of 40 and 59.

Only one patient died between the ages of 20 and 39 years. There were no reported deaths in patients aged 19 or under, although there were 204 confirmed patients in that age group.

Quick overview of all patients with KevID-19 in Ontario:

1,068 of all reported cases were public health officials

55.6% of all cases in Ontario were reported by the Greater Toronto Area Health System

56.5% of all patients were female and 42.8% were male-71 did not indicate gender.

19.6% of all patients were 80 years of age or older

23.2 percent of all patients were between 60 and 79

32.2 percent of all patients aged 40 to 59

22.7 percent of all patients between the ages of 20 and 39

2.2 percent of all patients were 19 years or younger — six were unaware, according to county health officials.

.