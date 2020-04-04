Ontario sees 27 more COVID deaths as cases roll out; 94 now dead from pandemic

TORONTO – Another 27 people have died in Ontario from COVID-19 as the number of cases jumped to 3,630, health authorities reported Saturday.

The province now has 94 known coronavirus deaths, more than any other province, though Quebec is widely reported.

Ontario’s dedication of between 3,000 and 15,000 lives will be out of pandemonium despite severe restrictions on home stay. Premier Doug Ford said only essential workers should leave the house except for groceries or other necessary reasons.

To push the message home, Ford said another emergency alert would appear.

“We all know that thousands of lives are at stake,” Ford said. “We are in the fight of our lives.”

Adults continue to be susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19. Two other residents of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., Have died of the disease, the homeowner reported.

In all, the virus killed 22 residents at the home of seniors as well as a resident’s wife, one of the worst outbreaks in the country.

“This is an increasingly difficult test for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” said Pinecrest administrator Mary Carr. “Even a loss to our home leaves a lasting impression on our residents, their families, and our care team and these recent deaths have been felt by the entire community.”

Resident staff have moved all residents with flu-like symptoms to one wing of the building and are trying to keep them as close as possible.

At least 24 staff members at the facility also tested positive for COVID-19.

Local health authorities also reported a staff member at Van Horne and Willowdale Retirement Residences in Smiths Falls, Ont., Tested positive for coronavirus. The person is at home in solitude.

“Infection control measures under the Long Term Care Home Act have been put in place to manage the outbreak,” said Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit.

The pandemic prompted much of the normal commercial activity in the province to close as political and health leaders sought to curb the spread and prevent hospitals from becoming burdensome. Avoiding others and washing hands frequently are the recommended ways to do so.

Strict anti-pandemic measures have caused enormous disruption to the economy and cost businesses and individuals their income.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has called on Ontario to ban evictions for small business tenants the same way it does for residential homes. The ability to pay rent is the biggest concern he’s heard from small businesses in the city, Tory said.

“They are afraid they can’t hang out, and the rent to pay is one of the biggest factors,” Tory said.

The mayor asked landlords to sit down with their tenants to work out a way to help businesses make their rent payments at a later date.

The Ontario government effectively halted evictions for residential tenants last month by canceling all Landlord and Tenant Board hearings.

The province also announced a new web portal – Ontario.ca/AgFoodJobs – to connect workers to employers seeking to fill positions in the agri-food sector. The idea is to make sure the grocery store shelves remain full during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Right now, there are important jobs that need to be filled across the supply chain,” Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 4, 2020