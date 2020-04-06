Ontario students begin e-learning under COVID-19 onward

TORONTO –

Students across Ontario begin their online course today, more than three weeks after QHID-19 closes its long-distance physical campus.

Trainers will make efforts with both traditional and pre-programmed writing, but this change poses challenges.

The Department of Education has said that e-learning cannot be changed in the classroom, so the goal is to help students continue their education as much as possible. during infection.

And Education Minister Stephen Lecce has asked parents to help the most young people by relocating, even though many work from home.

The president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, said school leaders heard from parents last week that they needed help in educating their children at home.

Cathy Abraham said every state board has made a community plan to address the needs of students without access to the internet, computers or tablets, or his parents had no time to look after their education.

“Today is no place for everyone,” he said on Tuesday, when the closure was announced. “We’re just asking parents to be a little more patient with their schools as they try. It’s not going to be the same for everyone.”

The ministry recommends that elementary students spend five to 10 hours per week studying, depending on their age.

In high school students, it is necessary to spend three hours per class per week if they are on a semestered system, or part of their time is not allocated. semesters.

Lecce said students who complete the course will be free because of the global epidemic.

But schools will remain closed to students until May 4, the government said. The schools were closed just two weeks after the March break, but the extension of the new coronavirus has been forced to continue.

In the letter to parents, the Ontario Ontario Primary School Teachers Association is encouraged to be patient while everyone adapts to this new reality for a while.

“Make sure we are learning how to do this right with you,” The Elementary Teacher ‘Federation of Ontario said. “We know that parents and caregivers are frustrated and do their best.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.

.