Ontario’s COVID-19 case counts above 6,000, the state acknowledges 22 more deaths

TORONTO –

There are now more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

City health officials added another 478 people on Friday morning, as they confirmed 22 more deaths related to the new disease. The state death toll stands at 222. However, a state-based survey of 34 health agencies found 236 people died as a result of COVID-19.There was a 16-hour drop in when the numbers are pulled from the state’s Public Health Information System (iPHIS) and when the numbers are released to the public, according to health officials.

Of the dead, 136 were aged 80 or older, 70 were between 60 and 79, 15 were between the ages of 40 and 59, while the least deaths were listed between the ages of 20 and 39 .

There are currently 73 cases in long-term care homes across the state. As a result of the outbreak, the state has reported 98 deaths.

Overall, the state said 673 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 41 from the day before. Of the 673, 260 patients were admitted in the intensive care unit, 217 of them with the help of a ventilator.

Nearly 700 health care workers in Ontario are also infected.

Ontario’s health authorities said 2,574 people were recovering from the disease, representing 41.3 percent of all cases.

