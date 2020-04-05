Ontario’s husband and wife with COVID-19 die in one day

TORONTO –

Last week, 91-year-old Ted Pollock lost his wife, Jean, who passed away the week after contracting the FIR-19 virus.

Pollock, a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., Where the fatal disease killed more than 20 people, was forced to mourn the disappearance of his 29-year-old wife. veins in space.

Seven days after his wife’s death, Pollock also died at COVID-19.

His wife, Marni Pollock, said the back-to-back has been an emotional one.

“To know that somebody died alone and had a cold in the operating room … it’s just a bad way to go. I can’t imagine being sick and without my family being able to go in and out. hold me by the hand as I pass, ”Marni told CTV News.

Pollock, a health insurance broker who loves fish and hunting, was the 22nd person to die at COVID-19 at a nursing home, where one-third of all deaths and more than half of the staff tested positive for the disease.

Pollock’s brother, Rob Pollock, said it was difficult to process the disappearance quickly.

“I don’t know it,” Rob said. “There are no words to describe it.”

The 95-year-old who survived polio scare when he was a teenager in the 1950s said he had never seen such a devastation on COVID-19.

“It’s completely unbelievable. I just can’t believe that a tiny virus can turn around and cause such a great event in the world.

Nursing homes across Canada are covered by COVID-19. Months of coronavirus cases were first reported last month in B.C. long term home care services. Since Saturday, the virus has been found in more than 600 locations across the country.

The deaths of Jean and Ted Pollock came with another major disaster. Because of physical differences, the family has no choice but to delay the celebration of life.

“No lock. No assembly. No handshakes … it’s nothing,” Marni said.

Marni said Canadians should be aware of the benefits of following the advice of health officials and the government, which urged Canadians to stay out of the exercise and stay home when can do.

“We must play the rules … We must stop. There will be more families than me who have had this happen to them, ”Marni said.

More than 11,000 Canadians were infected as of Saturday, and at least 233 people have died from the disease.

