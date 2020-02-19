[onward-clip:-ian-and-barley-fulfills-octavia-spencer’s-the-manticore]

Onward clip: Ian and Barley meets Octavia Spencer’s the Manticore

Walt Disney Photographs and Pixar has released a new clip from director Dan Scanlon’s newest animated fantasy movie Onward, that includes Tom Holland’s Ian and Chris Pratt’s Barley as they meet up with Octavia Spencer’s the Manticore for the very first time. Examine out the online video in the player underneath along with the at the rear of-the-scenes featurette that highlights main cast’s people! (by way of IGN)

Established in a suburban fantasy planet, Disney•Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an amazing quest to uncover if there is nevertheless a small magic remaining out there.

The cast will aspect the voices of MCU stars Chris Pratt (Avengers: Infinity War), and Tom Holland (Spider-Guy: Considerably From Property), portraying the roles of elf brothers Barley Lighfoot and Ian Lightfoot, respectively. The film will also star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) as Laurel Lightfoot, Octavia Spencer (The Condition of Water) as the Manticore, Mel Rodriguez, as Officer Colt Bronco, Lena Waithe as Officer Specter and Ali Wong as Officer Gore.

The element will be directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) and produced by Kori Rae. Scanlon explained that Onward was encouraged by his possess romance with his brother.

Onward will get there in theaters on March six, 2020.

