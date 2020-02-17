[oops:-trump-camp-posts-pic-of-giant-crowd-near-air-drive-one-from-bush-era]

On Sunday, Trump reelection campaign supervisor Brad Parscale posted, then deleted, a post with a photograph purporting to display a large group close to President Donald Trump’s Air Power One at the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

“[email protected] received the #Daytona500 just before the race even began,” Parscale tweeted with the picture of the plane having off at Daytona International Speedway (seen earlier mentioned).

He deleted the publish several several hours later and changed it with a new photograph with the exact same caption soon after Twitter commentators pointed out that the image was really taken on February 15, 2004 all through President George W. Bush’s stop by to the Daytona 500.

“I am sadly not there nowadays, but evidently I received the Daytona 500 pictures right before the race even started out,” Jonathan Ferrey, the photographer who took the 2004 picture, instructed CNN.